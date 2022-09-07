Technology Firm Sells Largest Campus and Embraces Remote Approach: Creating Technology Talent Nationwide

MACON, Mo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onshore Outsourcing is proud to announce that they have signed an agreement with the Macon R1 School District to purchase Onshore's campus on North Missouri Street. Closing completed August 31, with the school taking possession of the 50,000 sq. ft. campus on September 1.

Onshore Outsourcing generously donated $860,000 to the school district to make this purchase possible, as the Macon R1 District did not have the funding to cover the building's appraised value.

"This is a great opportunity for us to let the community benefit from this campus. If we return to a hybrid work schedule in the future, we'll have enough office space available to house our Macon staff on their in-office days," said Dan Nixon, COO of Onshore Outsourcing.

Like many others in the technology industry, Onshore transitioned to a remote workforce model to protect its employees during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Through the pandemic, Onshore re-imagined their training and workforce management programs for a remote-first environment, allowing them to expand their mission to small towns across 27 states without the challenges of establishing physical offices.

Remote work, especially in the Information Technology sector, has been on the rise in recent years and expected for the long term as more and more companies are embracing the benefits and flexibility remote work offers to their employees.

Through their unique mission, Onshore trains and educates employees in rural areas, often from a background in customer service, manufacturing, or agriculture, creating rewarding and sustainable Information Technology careers in their hometowns. Onshore employees benefit from remote work more than most technology professionals in larger cities who often have better access to childcare and other services. Additionally, working from home improves the local economy by enabling residents to stay within their community.

"In addition to being more productive and saving money on gas and food, my new remote work schedule has allowed me the flexibility to drive our children to school and doctor appointments while my wife goes back to college," says Keith Lampe, a .NET Software Architect that started at Onshore 16 years ago.

"The Great Resignation" has created record labor shortages and wage pressure, even more so in the IT sector, and technology leaders face unprecedented challenges hiring and retaining their staff. Many of those leaders have now turned to Onshore Outsourcing for their staffing needs, seeing the advantage of partnering with a company that can produce technology talent, rather than fighting for high-demand skillsets in a fiercely competitive labor market. With Onshore, companies see faster fill times and more attractive rates compared to most domestic providers.

About Onshore Outsourcing

Onshore Outsourcing, headquartered in Macon, Missouri, is dedicated to the dual mission of empowering clients through the delivery of unmatched IT expertise and enabling Americans to go beyond their current circumstances to build rewarding and sustainable careers in IT. From software development and quality assurance testing staff augmentation to fully outsourced IT support desk, Onshore delivers world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 companies across various industries, including transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare life sciences, manufacturing, energy markets, financial services, and insurance. Onshore is a Certified Microsoft Partner. For more information, visit https://www.onshoreoutsourcing.com/.

