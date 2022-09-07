Wilson Daniels Welcomes Domaine Faiveley to National Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels is pleased to announce the addition of Domaine Faiveley to its national portfolio beginning January 1, 2023. Since founding the Domaine in 1825, the Faiveley family has been committed to creating wines of exceptional purity that represent the unique character of Burgundy's diverse terroirs. Today, led by seventh generation Erwan and Eve Faiveley, Domaine Faiveley is one of the largest owners of vineyards in Burgundy totaling 331 acres, of which 30 acres are grands crus and 67 acres are premiers crus.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Daniels) (PRNewswire)

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the Faiveley family to Wilson Daniels," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "Across seven generations, the family's deep attachment to the Bourgogne region and instinctive passion for its terroirs have allowed them to assemble an unparalleled portfolio of vineyard holdings, from the Côte Chalonnaise extending north to the Côte de Nuits. The Faiveleys have always remained steadfast in their commitment to family, regional heritage, and hard work to curate wines of distinction and longevity. These are values we also share at Wilson Daniels, and our team is both humbled and proud to begin representing Domaine Faiveley in the US at the start of the new year."

Domaine Faiveley was founded in 1825 by Pierre Faiveley, and over the years, the winery has been shaped by each generation through its judicious acquisition of remarkable climats. In addition to laying the groundwork for a strong export business with the family's first exports to Northern Europe, second generation Joseph Faiveley acquired the Monopole Corton Clos des Cortons Faiveley Grand Cru and several parcels in Nuits-Saint-Georges. Under third generation François Faiveley, the family further expanded its holdings in Nuits-Saint-Georges and purchased the iconic Clos-de-Vougeot Grand Cru parcel.

During the economic crisis of the 1930s, the charismatic Georges Faiveley (fourth generation) co-founded the 'Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin' brotherhood as a means of bringing his friends together to enjoy their wines at a time when few were able to purchase them. The success of the brotherhood contributed to the revival of Burgundy, and Georges was able to purchase prestigious grands crus and premiers crus climats in Chambertin. Georges was also granted a 30-year lease for several parcels in the Côte Chalonnaise, which his son Guy Faiveley went on to purchase in 1963.

François Faiveley, the sixth generation, joined the Domaine in 1976, and followed in his forefathers' footsteps by purchasing vine parcels in the Montagny and Mercurey appellations as well as two renowned monopoles, the Premier Cru Clos des Issarts Monopole in Gevrey-Chambertin and Premier Cru Clos de l'Ecu Monopole in Beaune. His wines are rich and concentrated, and known for their exceptional longevity.

In 2005, Erwan Faiveley, François' son, assumed the helm of Domaine Faiveley, and his first initiative was to invest in new winemaking facilities, thus ensuring the continued excellence of the wines. In 2014, Erwan was joined by his sister Eve, the first daughter in seven generations, and together they work to preserve the legacy of the Domaine for future generations. As part of this effort, the Domaine obtained its High Environmental Value Certification (HVE) in 2019, serving as a testament to its careful cultivation practices and desire to keep environmental impact to a minimum.

"We are privileged to have inherited such a rich winemaking legacy from our father and the generations before, and it's our duty to do everything we can to honor that heritage," said Erwan Faiveley. "My sister and I see ourselves as stewards of the Domaine, and with Wilson Daniels, we've found a partner who not only appreciates our commitment to heritage and excellence, but also intimately understands the nuances of the fine wine world in the US. We're excited to embark on this new partnership, and look forward to sharing our wines with Wilson Daniels' range of customers and collectors."

On January 1, 2023, Wilson Daniels will assume national representation of the full range from Domaine Faiveley.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Gibbs

Media Relations and Communications Manager

ClaireGibbs@wilsondaniels.com

212.823.6261

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilson Daniels