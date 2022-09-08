DispatchTrack Continues Geographic Expansion with New Operations in Australia and New Zealand

Appoints Scott Gillies to regional director with headquarters in Melbourne

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, today announced that it has expanded its global footprint into Australia and New Zealand with new headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. The company also announced the appointment of Scott Gillies as regional director. He'll oversee operations across new and existing customers in Australia and New Zealand including Designer Transport and Bigsave Furniture, among others. DispatchTrack will power deliveries in the regions for global and local brands with a focus on furniture, appliance, and 3PLs in addition to retail, food and beverage, transportation, services, and manufacturing.

Gillies brings considerable retail, transport, and logistics expertise, and has focused exclusively on the APAC region over the last 15 years. Most recently, he served as regional director for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific at Revionics where he established and grew the company's presence in APAC and oversaw sales, partner engagement, marketing, business development, and customer success. Previously, he held multiple positions at Manhattan Associates including as director of retail for APAC.

This latest announcement by DispatchTrack comes on the heels of other global expansion news within the past year including, most recently, entrance into South Africa, as well as the EU and 20 countries across LatAm.

"No matter where you operate, the last mile can be extremely challenging, and rising operating costs and demand for sustainability only adds more complexity, particularly in the U.S., U.K., and Australia," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "We're helping businesses address those challenges head-on with technology that makes it easy to reduce miles driven and trucks on the road, while also ensuring that deliveries are made on time. Australia and New Zealand are an exciting market opportunity for DispatchTrack as we continue to grow and expand throughout APAC and beyond."

"We are delighted to welcome Scott as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy and expand our geographical footprint. This is an important region for us, and Scott is an established go-to-market business leader with proven leadership capabilities and brings with him real-world expertise in the challenges that DispatchTrack solves. He will be a great asset for our customers as we strive to provide innovative and sustainable delivery solutions around the world," said Alex Buckley, DispatchTrack's General Manager of EMEA and APAC said.

