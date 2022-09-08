Do It Right Plumbers Aims to End Hunger in their Community

Orange County plumber teams with the OC Food Bank to provide countless meals to those in need

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do It Right Plumbers, one of the most 5-star reviewed residential plumbing companies in the Orange County and Los Angeles area, understands the importance of supporting and giving back to your local community. To showcase their commitment, Do It Right Plumbers has partnered with the Orange County Food Bank to provide year-round food donations.

Sending a certified and trained plumbing technician to your home is an expensive business. With fuel at all-time highs, many companies are charging a trip fee to come to your home. Do It Right Plumbers will instead waive those fees for any customer that donates five cans of food.

"Our company prides itself in doing the right thing, and that includes giving back to our community on a regular basis," said Edan Bar-Lev, owner of Do It Right Plumbers. "In today's economy, food shelters can be limited on the amount of supplies they have year-round. The Orange County Food Bank is a model example of an organization doing it right. We love being able to partner with them to help supply an abundance of food for those in need."

The Orange, California-based company has donated over 6 tons of canned goods to date, helping countless families in their community. The plumbing company is set to add to their total this month with another delivery of 2,000 pounds on the horizon.

The Orange County Food Bank is a program of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County. Its mission is to unite communities to end hunger and malnutrition by partnering with more than 300 local charities, community organizations and soup kitchens.

"We are so thankful to Do it Right Plumbers. They help provide food donations to countless struggling families in Orange County," said Gregory C. Scott, president and CEO of the Orange County Food Bank. "To date, over 6 tons of food have been donated. The genuine kindness of everyone on the Do It Right team is heartwarming, and we are grateful for their partnership."

Do It Right Plumbers is in a position to provide excellent resources to the food bank because of its exponential growth. The company has grown 40% year-over-year since its launch in 2016. Operating with 23 trucks, the company provides a full line of plumbing solutions while specializing in sewer replacements, tankless water heaters and slab leaks.

For more information about Do It Right Plumbers, please visit https://www.doitrightplumbers.com/.

For more information about the Orange County Food Bank, please visit https://capoc.org/oc-food-bank/.

About Do It Right Plumbers

Started in 2016, Do It Right Plumbers is the leading plumbing companies in the Orange County and Los Angeles area. Do It Right technicians are professional, courteous, and knowledgeable and are an integral part of the existence as a business. Their employees carry out the mission of providing the best experience possible to all of our customers throughout all of Orange County, Santa Ana, and Tustin. Do It Right's goal is to provide you with a WOW experience every time so that you consider them your family plumber for years to come.

