HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA LAUNCHES A CLEAN, CUTTING EDGE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION INFUSED WITH 20+ SKINCARE INGREDIENTS, IN 51 SHADES + 2 ADDITIONAL INNOVATIVE COMPLEXION PRODUCTS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, known for its innovative lineup of supercharged clean artistry makeup, unveils three new ground-breaking, skin-optimizing complexion products rolling out to 480 Sephora stores in US and CAN (including on sephora.com as well as on hauslabs.com (which ships globally). Products include: A clean, cutting-edge, weightless, buildable medium coverage, longwear foundation with patent-pending fermented arnica, in 51 shades, made in Korea (Triclone Skin Tech Foundation), Talc-Free Loose Setting Powders (Bio-Blurring Loose Powders) in 5 shades and a luxurious foundation brush-all products are clean, vegan and cruelty free.

Finally, an innovative clean foundation for makeup lovers without compromising long-wear or makeup performance (no caking, no slipping), suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone. Recently named as "the foundation drop of the year" by TikTok beauty superstar Mikayla, the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation was developed with an extensive range of 51 meticulously formulated shades based on color theory, validated by several high-profile industry experts, and swatched on more than 400 shade models - to ensure that everyone will find their match.

"My secret is finally out! Haus Labs is trying to revolutionize the way you think about clean, supercharged artistry in an everyday foundation and powder. I am so excited about the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation that is in 51 shades across 6 color families based on skin's depth and undertones. It feels like skincare but performs like makeup. Wait till you try it! It's a dream product." – Lady Gaga, Founder of Haus Labs

"After two years in the making, our Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder are finally ready for launch. My team and I worked alongside Gaga, Sarah Tanno, Haus Labs Global Artistry Director, a powerhouse of industry experts and over 400 models to create a true breakthrough in clean artistry makeup rooted in product innovation and performance. We worked tirelessly with our Research and Development labs in Korea to push the boundaries of what was possible in clean foundation formulas. As part of our development process, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama, Haus Labs Complexion Consultant and Nick Gavrelis, former VP Global Product Development for MAC Cosmetics to evaluate the shade strategy and optimize the final foundation range of 51 shades." – Gloria Ryu, Senior Vice President Product & Innovation, Haus Labs

The launch coincides with the Sephora Animation featuring Lady Gaga in the Window, Front of Store Tables, and major rollout of the Haus Labs retail fixture across 480 Sephora US and CAN (45 states and 8 provinces) - hitting 500 stores by year end, as part of the brand's strategic growth plan, with eyes on international.

"We are excited to expand the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga brand and continue bringing our clients the very best in INNOVATIVE product offerings. The Triclone Skin Tech Foundation is packed with over 20 skincare ingredients and infused with fermented arnica. This natural, serum-like formula delivers medium coverage while helping to soothe and calm the skin. We look forward to introducing our clients to more launches from Haus Labs, and know they will enjoy adding this foundation to their everyday beauty routine." - Alison Hahn, SVP, Merchandising, Makeup & Fragrance, Sephora

PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:

Triclone™ Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation // $45 USD // 51 shades

A clean, weightless, buildable medium coverage foundation with (proprietary, patent-pending) fermented arnica is an advanced, skincare-infused (20+ skincare ingredients), longwear foundation that delivers a natural, second skin, luminous finish.

Haus Labs meticulously curated a shade range that was inclusive and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. Using the science of color theory, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga purposefully formulated a spectrum of 51 shades across 6 families, based on skin's depth and undertones. The numerical system (590-000) is based on the pigment load by shade – the higher the number, the higher the pigment load and the deeper the shade.

The heavy, frosted, high-fashion glass bottle can be recycled, or upcycled into a bud vase after use.

PRO TIP: "For a no-makeup-makeup application, use 1-2 pumps and massage with fingertips onto skin, starting from the inside to outer perimeter of the face. For a makeup application, this foundation blends so seamlessly without ever caking or settling - it is truly a game changer and lasts all day!" - Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director, Haus Labs

Foundation Brush // $39 USD / 1 SKU

Complimenting the Haus Labs complexion arsenal is the Haus Labs Foundation Brush. Designed to optimize foundation performance, the ultra-soft, dense synthetic vegan, cruelty-free brush fibers hug the face and seamlessly apply and blur product for a natural looking, airbrushed finish. The short, ergonomic, aluminum handle offers a luxe look, as well as control of pressure and application - for optimized performance.

Bio-Blurring Talc-Free Loose Setting Powder // $38 USD // 5 shades, including one universal

To complement this next-level foundation, the Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder is a clean, skincare-infused loose powder that blurs imperfections, smoothes skin and optimizes makeup performance in 5 talc-free, soft-focus shades. This multitasking powder combines talc-free, gel-powder technology and finely milled pigments to deliver a weightless veil of translucent color with a comfortable, flawless finish. Similar to the foundation, the loose powder with fermented arnica visibly reduces redness and irritation. Other HausTech Powered™ ingredients include plant squalane to nourish and soften skin, as well as tourmaline to leave skin energized.

"We believe it is the foundation of the future. Our product name reflects that: 'Tri' stands for the trifecta of this cutting-edge foundation: 1. Cleanly formulated 2. Skincare Powered and 3. Longwear, buildable medium coverage. And 'Clone' - standing for the natural, second skin-like finish. We are extraordinarily proud to have our clean foundation and compelling campaign in EVERY SEPHORA store in the US and Canada for 8 weeks. Furthermore, like our soon-to-be-legendary foundation, our key campaign images were shot by legends. These iconic images, along with the creation of 600+ assets, will showcase how our foundation looks, works, and feels across every age, gender, face shape, color, skin-type, and texture." - Kelly Coller, Chief Marketing Officer, Haus Labs

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high- pigment, high-performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities, and skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. / Canada and hauslabs.com, where $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, supporting mental health.

