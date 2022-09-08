THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION® ADDS 103 NEW VOTERS FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS

New Additions Double Size of Voting Body and Increase Diversity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ("HFPA") today announced the addition of 103 new international voters to consider the Golden Globe Awards. This signifies the first time in the Association's history that a group of non-member voters has been added to select the nominees and awards, doubling the size of the voting body while increasing its diversity.

"After bringing in our largest member class last year with 21 diverse members, it was clear we had to find new opportunities to bring in additional voters to ensure the continued diversification and growth in the voting body," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "The addition of new non-member voters drawn from international markets gives us the opportunity to more rapidly increase the number of voters, while preserving our international identity and maintaining the commitment to bring in qualified and experienced entertainment journalists."

The new voters were recruited from international industry organizations, as well as from active outreach to esteemed foreign film festivals and journalism professionals. The new voters are composed of 22.3% Latinx, 13.6% Black, 11.7% Asian, 10.7% Middle Eastern, and 41.7% White, with 58.3% self-identifying as ethnically diverse.

These new voters will be subject to a Golden Globe Awards Code of Conduct. Their applications were reviewed and qualified by the Credentials Committee, which is composed of a majority of outside independent journalism and entertainment industry professionals.

Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern. The voting body also includes individuals who self-identify as LGBTQIA+. The total number of voters is now 200.

Geographically, the voters represent 62 countries around the world. This is the largest voting body in the history of the Association with 43.5% from Europe, 18.5% from Latin America, 17% from Asia, 9% from the Middle East and 7% from Africa.

"Our work is not complete as we will continue to identify and recruit additional members and non-member voters to expand, diversify and strengthen the Golden Globe Awards while maintaining its unique international flavor," said Neil Phillips, Chief Diversity Officer of the HFPA. "We remain committed to reshaping and growing the voting body while preserving the ability to make quality award decisions with integrity."

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® ("HFPA") was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes), and in Spanish on Twitter (@globosdeoro), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/globosdeoropaginaoficial).

