HSN Launches Livestream Video Shopping Experience on YouTube TV

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, has debuted on YouTube TV, a leading live TV streaming platform with more than 5 million subscribers and trialers in the U.S.1 HSN is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

HSN brings live video commerce ("vCommerce") programming across a variety of product categories to YouTube TV, which is available across smart TVs, streaming media players, smartphone apps, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart displays. HSN joins YouTube TV's line-up of 100+ channels, which features local and national news, sports, and entertainment, along with movies and TV shows on-demand. HSN joins QVC as the only two retailers currently on YouTube TV.

HSN takes shoppers on a journey that embraces the new, explores untrodden paths, and offers unique perspectives. HSN presents a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. Fashion programming is HSN's most-watched content. HSN's top destination programs have included "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic," "Fashion Fridays with Amy," and "The List with Debbie D" (formerly "The List with Colleen Lopez"), each of which were watched by over 270,000 homes per hour across the U.S.2 Customers are highly engaged with HSN's linear programming. Giuliana Rancic, who has been an HSN vendor for 10 years, recently sold more than 32,000 units of her G by Giuliana LounGy Knit Set in a single day on HSN.

"HSN brings its unique, engaging live video shopping experience to YouTube TV, one of the leading live TV streaming platforms," said David Apostolico, SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We're excited to welcome new customers to HSN via YouTube TV, while providing our existing customers with another convenient way to access their favorite HSN programming."

This launch reflects HSN's continued strategic expansion of its vCommerce experiences through partnerships and collaborations with new media and digital platforms. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two linear channels, a website and mobile app, a shoppable streaming service, and social pages. HSN's linear channels are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. HSN recently celebrated its 45th birthday in July.

About HSN®

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

About YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 100+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live and local sports, news, shows, movies and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

