ONUG Releases ONUG Fall 2022 Agenda and New Line Up of Multi-Cloud Demonstrations October 19-20, 2022 at Center415 in New York City

Multi-Cloud Demonstrations to Guide Attendees in Building Cloud Native Infrastructures

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONUG , the voice of the Global 2000, today announced the final program along with an expanded Multi-Cloud Demonstration area for its ONUG Fall 2022 event being held live at Center415 on 5th Avenue in New York City, as well as virtually, on October 19-20, 2022. ONUG Fall 2022 is a world-renowned live global event for cloud architects, IT professionals, designers, engineers, DevOps teams and C-level executives to learn about the tools and solutions to build, run and secure multi-cloud infrastructures.

ONUG - the voice of the Global 2000. (PRNewswire)

ONUG Fall 2022 Agenda and Speaker Line Up announced for New York City conference October 19-20 announced.

ONUG Fall focuses on addressing challenges and presenting solutions to some of the most pressing issues faced by today's hybrid multi-cloud consumer.

Through conference sessions, proofs of concept, live demonstrations, hands-on training, and most importantly peer-to-peer collaboration, ONUG Fall attendees will learn how to build cost effective, networked, secure and observable multi-cloud architectures.

And now, through live demonstrations, leading suppliers including IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, Gluware, ZPE Systems, Pliant, Kentik, TriggerMesh and others, will illustrate how their solutions fit into an ecosystem that connects to the multi-cloud environment to allow consumers to enhance their ability to connect, secure, observe and automate their multi-cloud infrastructures. The live show floor demonstrations include the Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF), Orchestration and Automation Use Cases, and new for ONUG Fall, the Network Cloud Demonstrations.

"Helping cloud professionals, infrastructure and operational teams skill up and automate operations that put into action enterprise multi-cloud solutions is at the heart of ONUG Conferences," said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chair of ONUG. "I am excited about the expanded live demonstrations, breakout sessions and hands-on training and technology sessions that will help enterprise cloud professionals drive digital value within and across their organizations," he said.

Attendees at ONUG Fall will hear from some of the largest cloud consumers in the world as well as the enterprise IT vendor ecosystem and learn about key topics including, but not limited to, a model for open multi-cloud security notifications, operationalizing DevSecOps in today's enterprise, shared risk management and security, building an infrastructure to meet the need for edge computing, operationalizing cloud security in the SOC, how networking is being integrated into the CI/CD pipeline, multi-cloud deployment techniques and more. View the complete agenda here.

ONUG welcomes all IT industry professionals to register for the Fall 2022 event. For more information or to register, visit https://onug.net/Fall-2022 . News media or analysts who wish to attend may request a press pass by contacting Joann Varello

For more information on ONUG, please visit www.onug.net .

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG Community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG_ .

