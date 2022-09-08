Wix DevCon 2022: Developer-Centric Products Unveiled to Accelerate the Future of Web Creation

"The future of the internet is in the hands of developers and it's our job to create products to support them to build it" Wix CEO at Wix DevCon 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today completed the first ever Wix DevCon 2022, which consisted of Wix expert-led presentations and various product announcements, all of which were built by developers for developers. The new tools are focused on the expansion of the Wix product suite providing more control and customization for professional web developers.

"Over the last 12 years we have worked hard on building Wix to be a more robust platform with many solutions to better support developers. Now, we're committed to opening Wix's business building blocks to further enable web professionals to create custom, robust online experiences using code," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. "I'm proud of how far the platform has come and the opportunity to showcase our latest developments at Wix DevCon 2022 and we will continue to innovate and support developers as they trailblaze the future of web creation."

"Web development is at the core of Wix, evolving from solely a no-code platform supporting self-creators, to today, introducing our next phase to meet the needs of developers as they embark on their web development journeys," said Yoav Abrahami, Chief Architect and Head of Velo at Wix Code. "Developers are building longer and more complex projects than ever before, making it imperative for them to have more customizable and collaborative experiences. This is why we're not just rolling out new features, we are changing our infrastructure to be congruent with the future of web development. The best part is that we're just getting started; we'll continue to open and expand the platform to further accelerate more powerful digital solutions."

Product Releases & Integrations

Propel the Simplified Use of Advanced Web Development Components

Wix Blocks, enables professional designers and developers to create an application with the ease of drag and drop and then package it as a full application with the power of the Velo code, collections and back-end code in one powerful solution. The visual design workspace provides a high-velocity ecosystem enabling users to build their own highly-customizable and reusable applications and widgets across sites built on Wix and Editor X . Developers and designers can work concurrently and collaboratively on the same project without strong dependencies on each other, through the separation of business logic and UX/UI. This enables complete optimization of web development and management for both developers and designers. For example, when an application is built the designer can create different versions of UX and UI with the same business logic to be used across various sites, eliminating duplicative efforts and significantly increasing their workflow capabilities.

Unlock the Full Functionality of eCommerce

Wix is redefining eCommerce with a new open platform that provides developers the freedom to engineer custom eCommerce experiences for any business need at a higher velocity. The platform provides the flexibility to build scalable, online businesses whether working with a business that provides a service, appointment booking, event tickets, or products. By opening the first set of eCommerce APIs, users can integrate any catalog of sellable items to Wix and build any business on top of it, add additional fees to the checkout and order functionality, introduce their own logic and 3rd party integrations for discount rules and shipping options at checkout.

Collaborative Coding, a new integration with Git

Wix is opening a Velo integration with Git and Github, extending Velo from single developer use to teams. Currently available on Editor X, the Git integration enables developers to create and manage sites as a team, use any integrated development environment (IDE), integrate with CI / CD workflows and incorporate automated testing and verification tools. The Wix Git integration allows developers to work within a more stable and standard environment and provides more transparency to better mitigate problems.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

