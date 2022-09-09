Kimberly-Clark Appoints Tamera Fenske to Chief Supply Chain Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced the appointment of Tamera Fenske to the role of Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective September 19, 2022.

Fenske will have global responsibilities for procurement, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, safety, and sustainability, as well as the company's Global Nonwovens division. She will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and become a member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Tamera's proven leadership in supply chain and business transformation make her the right leader for our world-class supply chain operation," said Hsu. "I'm looking forward to her leadership as we continue to maximize the full potential of our global manufacturing footprint to drive our growth strategy for long-term value creation."

Fenske joins Kimberly-Clark with deep experience leading manufacturing and supply chain operations. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain for 3M Company where she led the end-to-end supply chain for the company in the U.S. and Canada across all its business groups and markets.

During her 22-year tenure with 3M, Fenske held various senior roles leading manufacturing, supply chain and operations for each of the company's global businesses, as well as plant management. She brings additional prior experience from Marathon Ashland Petroleum and Dow Chemical Company.

"I'm inspired by Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World, and how it's guiding future growth and societal impact," said Fenske. "I'm looking forward to working with the teams producing the company's trusted, iconic brands that provide care for billions of people around the globe and finding ways to provide even more access to Kimberly-Clark's essential products."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

