Politicians Square Off Against the Press in Annual National Press Club Spelling Bee Sept. 14

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationships between politicians and the media who cover them have been tested throughout history, but on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the National Press Club's historic ballroom, fun and friendly competition will prevail as lawmakers and reporters compete in the uproariously entertaining Press vs. Politicians Spelling Bee.

Confirmed contestants representing the politicians team are 2019 champion Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), and Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA).

Those confirmed in the press corner are Ramtin Arablouei, Co-Host of NPR's podcast Throughline, Amy Wang, National Political Reporter for the Washington Post, Eric Geller, Reporter for POLITICO, Farnoush Amiri, Congressional Reporter for The Associated Press, and Martine Powers, Senior Host of The Washington Post's daily news podcast "Post Reports."

National Press Club President Jen Judson of Defense News will serve as the host of this year's Bee, while Dr. Jacques Bailly, the Scripps National Spelling Bee's official pronouncer and 1980 winner of their competition, will officiate. Spellebrity judges include 2021 Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde and 2022 Bee Champion Harini Logan.

Politicians are coming off a win in 2019, the last time the Bee was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington press corps returns after the three-year hiatus and more competitive as ever as they look to take home an NPC Bee Champion Cup. Now tied with three victories a-piece over the last nine years of competition both teams are ready to go head-to-head.

The first such event was held in 1913, with newly elected President Woodrow Wilson in the audience for the inaugural showdown, which was won by members of the House and Senate. The Press vs. Politicians Spelling Bee was reinstituted on its 100th anniversary in 2013 and has become a Washington tradition since.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the Bee will start at 7:00 p.m. To purchase tickets to this event, please click here. Tickets will also be available at the door, along with a cash bar and complimentary snacks.

