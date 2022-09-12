Barclays Reinforces Commitment to EastSide Charter School with $1 Million Investment for New STEM Hub

Donation coincides with 20-year anniversary of mentoring program launched by Barclays

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays announced today a $1 million investment in the EastSide Charter School and Community Discovery STEM Hub. Barclays' donation over 2022-2024 will support the growth of EastSide's mentoring program to serve more students, the expansion of the school, and construction of its new state-of-the-art STEM Hub. The Discovery STEM Hub will also serve the community as a learning center after hours on weekdays and during the summer in partnership with Wilmington Public Library. This investment coincides with the 20th anniversary of the EastSide mentoring program started by Barclays.

Barclays leadership, EastSide Charter School leadership and mentees, and local dignitaries gathered Monday, Sept. 12, at EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the school’s mentoring program, launched by Barclays, along with Barclays’ $1 million investment for the school’s new STEM Hub. (PRNewswire)

The EastSide Community Discovery STEM Hub will enable the school to grow by 20% and serve 560 students by 2026. The groundbreaking for the expansion is slated for December.

"Barclays has played a pivotal role in supporting EastSide Charter School for the past two decades," said Aaron Bass, CEO, EastSide Charter School. "Not only has the bank invested in our success financially, but Barclays colleagues have volunteered thousands of hours to make a positive impact on our students and the local community. We are grateful to Barclays for the generous donations of time and funds that will make it possible to introduce more innovative programs and expand our reach."

The EastSide mentoring program, launched by Barclays in 2002, is a weekly, multi-year commitment from September through June supporting their at-risk students with social-emotional learning and additional support such as assisting with schoolwork and other activities. Mentors typically start with second graders and continue to mentor the students until they enter middle school. Mentors come from Barclays, other local corporations, as well as members of the community. Since the launch of the program, over 850 ethnically diverse, high-need students have received mentorship. Hundreds of Barclays colleagues have served as mentors during the past two decades, including Barclays US Consumer Bank CEO Denny Nealon.

Bass and Nealon, along with other local leaders gathered outside of EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, on September 12 to celebrate 20 years of the mentoring program and to announce the $1 million donation.

"Barclays is honored to continue its decades-long support of EastSide Charter School and its mission to develop strong future leaders," said Nealon. "As a former EastSide mentor, my colleagues and I are passionate about nurturing the development and growth of EastSide students, which reflects Barclays' commitment to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work."

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

About EastSide Charter School

EastSide Charter School is among the oldest charters in the state. It was authorized in 1997 as the first charter Elementary school in the state of Delaware. EastSide currently serves 473 students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. For further information about EastSide Charter School, please visit www.eastsidecharterschool.org.

Barclays logo (PRNewsFoto/Barclaycard US) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barclays