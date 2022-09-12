Broadridge Ranked #10 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings

Broadridge earns recognition as a "Fast Track FinTech," rises four places in ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its eighth consecutive year being recognized, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce it ranks #10 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, rising four places from its 2021 ranking. Broadridge was also named among a select group of companies as a "Fast Track FinTech," an accolade given only to those firms that continue to demonstrate consistent year-over-year financial growth.

The 19th annual vendor ranking represents leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Companies are ranked based on 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to the financial services and FinTech industries.

"Being recognized as a "Fast Track FinTech" by IDC and making this distinguished list eight years in a row is a true testament to Broadridge's thriving culture of innovation and the belief in the power of transformative, next-generation technology," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to helping financial institutions across the globe embrace innovation and implement cutting-edge technologies that drive growth, enhance customer experience and realize exceptional operational performance."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to reach $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 19th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2022 winners."

To thrive in a digital economy, the financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Broadridge and the companies featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

Broadridge provides technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, portfolio managers, and public companies. The company's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub for thousands of mutual funds and millions of institutional investors.

For more information about the IDC rankings, visit http://www.idc-fi.com and follow them on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us please visit broadridge.com .

