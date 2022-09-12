CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Humanigen Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Humanigen, Inc. ("Humanigen") (NASDAQ: HGEN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 28, 2021 and July 12, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Humanigen, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Humanigen includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Humanigen's lead product candidate, lenzilumab, was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab Emergency Use Authorization and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (iii) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 25, 2022

Aggrieved Humanigen investors only have until October 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong