Engaging New Infant, Toddler and Preschool Toys from VTech® Available Now

More to Explore with New Pretend-Play Toys from VTech®

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of the Smart Chart Medical Kit™, Pop & Spin Mower™ and Toy of the Year Award Finalist Level Up Gaming Chair™, engaging new additions to its expansive infant, toddler, and preschool lines. The exciting new pretend-play toys keep kids engaged in good-for-you play that never runs out of fun!

"Gaming has become a large part of family entertainment time for parents and older children and we want to bring the littlest members of the family into the fun too with our new Level Up Gaming Chair," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America.

Little gamers will love the Level Up Gaming Chair, featuring a chair that swivels side to side, a game panel, joystick button and pretend headset. Parents will love that it features four interactive games and two levels of learning that introduce letters, phonics, words and meanings, as well as three play modes and a removable panel for on-the-go fun. Even the youngest doctors in the house can care for their family with the Smart Chart Medical Kit. They can dress up like a doctor then use the interactive tablet to explore medical instruments, the human body and common ailments. The Pop & Spin Mower helps improve motor skills while introducing gardening basics, lawn mower safety and colors to little ones with phrases, lights and music. Children can also sit and play by spinning the roller or pressing the light-up buttons to explore gardening themes and colors.

Highlights of the latest infant, toddler and preschool toys, available now at major retailers nationwide, include:

Level Up Gaming Chair™: Invite little gamers to get in on the action with the Level Up Gaming Chair™. Take newbies to the next level of learning with four activities that go from letters and phonics to words and meanings. Each activity includes two levels of learning to help kids progress as they are ready. Feel like a real gamer with a chair that swivels side to side, a game panel, joystick button and a pretend headset. Complete with 26 letter buttons, the removable panel includes ten piano keys and a light-up LED screen. Three play modes include Learning, Gaming and Music. Bring gaming and learning on the go with a portable panel that easily detaches from the tray. Use the tray and chair for snack time or story time. This versatile chair encourages kids to explore early learning concepts in an exciting setting. Game on! (Ages 1.5 – 4 years; MSRP: $49.99)

Smart Chart Medical Kit™: There's always a doctor in the house with the Smart Chart Medical Kit™! Kiddos can care for their family, friends, dolls and stuffed animals with this portable kit. Dress up like a doctor and grab your interactive healthcare tablet. Explore medical instruments, the human body and common ailments using the touch points on the tablet. Let's see how the patient is doing with the role-play check-up button! Walk through multiple patient scenarios and find the right tools to check your patient's symptoms, then see how to help them feel better. Use the play stethoscope to listen to their heart and lungs, then check for a fever with the thermometer. With the otoscope, have a look in your patient's eyes, ears, nose and throat. Help others while exploring wellness tips with the health tips button, like drinking plenty of water and getting enough rest. When the doctor's office is closed, pack up the 15 tools and accessories and place them all in the medical bag, ready for next time. (Ages 2 – 5 years; MSRP: $27.99)

Pop & Spin Mower™: Get motor skills growing with the Pop & Spin Mower™! This lean, green mowing machine introduces gardening basics, lawn mower safety and colors to little ones with phases, lights and music. Be careful to avoid hard objects when mowing! The yellow triangle button introduces lawn mower safety to help keep kids safe around the real thing. Pull the cord to start the engine and hear it rumble while watching the sparkly, pretend blade spin. Popping beads add to the role-play by mimicking grass clippings. Not quite ready to walk? Little gardeners can sit and play too! Spin the roller or press the light-up buttons to explore gardening themes and colors. Mower should not be exposed to water or moisture. (Ages 2 – 5 years; MSRP: $29.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

