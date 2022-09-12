NEW PURE FLIX ORIGINAL MOVIE TRAILER FOR 'NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE,' STARRING DAVID A.R. WHITE, HARRY LENNIX & STEVEN BAUER NOW AVAILABLE

'NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE' EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX ON OCTOBER 6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures are proud to present the new trailer for the original film "Nothing is Impossible," an inspirational movie about second chances and how past failures don't define our futures.

The Pure Flix Original will stream exclusively on the faith and family-friendly streaming service on October 6, 2022.

"Nothing is Impossible" stars David A.R. White, "God's Not Dead" franchise, "Revelation Road;" Nadia Bjorlin, "Days of Our Lives;" Harry Lennix, "The Blacklist;" Robert Amaya, "War Room;" Steven Bauer, "Scarface;" country recording artist Stella Parton; Mark Christopher Lawrence, "Family Camp;" Vincent De Paul, "Love on the Rock;" Ethan White; former NBA player Marcus Haislip and Leanne Crawford. It was directed by Matt Shapira, "Love on the Rock," and "Finding Love in Quarantine."

"Nothing is Impossible" is an inspiring movie where you take a center-court seat to a journey of transformation as Scott Beck gets a second chance at life and love. Can he let go of past pains and open himself to God's purpose? Or will new challenges keep him from the future he always hoped for?

"Everyone has a past and Scott Beck is no exception," said actor, producer and Pure Flix co-founder David A.R. White, who plays Scott in the film. "This is an inspiring movie about how our past doesn't define us and how we can learn from failure in a profound way. That goes for life and love – we see Scott confront past mistakes with his high school girlfriend, Ryan. This may be a movie with basketball in it, but it's also about love, learning how to trust again and about finding purpose in failure."

"Nothing is Impossible" is one of 10 original movies and series debuting on Pure Flix in 2022. There are another 15 originals expected to be released in 2023 making Pure Flix the destination for family-friendly entertainment.

"It's a very exciting time at Pure Flix. We're bringing new content to our service every month and we're able to get out and spend time with our members at events again," said Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott. "We're seeing a demand for this kind of encouraging and uplifting entertainment as more families discover the difference that positive movies and shows can make in their homes. It's really wonderful to see."

Click here to see the new trailer for the Pure Flix original "Nothing is Impossible."

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is your home for faith and family-friendly movies and shows where you can confidently stream with the entire family. With new premium and exclusive original entertainment choices every week, you can strengthen your faith and family with Pure Flix – a streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains.

You'll get access to the largest variety of high-quality wholesome movies, series and kids' content at one low price. Experience the difference that positive, encouraging entertainment can have in your home.

Pure Flix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, alongside AFFIRM Films. Discover more at www.pureflix.com

