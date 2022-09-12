Quikserv and U.S. Bullet Proofing Establish a National Leader for Security and Transaction Systems with Creation of "Specialty Fenestration Group" (SFG)

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quikserv, Inc. ("Quikserv") and United States Bullet Proofing, Inc. ("USBP"), today announced the formation of a new parent company, Specialty Fenestration Group ("SFG"). The new company brings together two iconic brands and renowned market leaders for high-level security and transaction systems, under one joint enterprise to streamline customer access to products and operations while extending market access across both companies.

Specialty Fenestration Group - Quikserv and U.S. Bullet Proofing (PRNewswire)

The companies will continue to operate as two independent brands operated under one strategic direction for growth and innovation in the security space. The new company will also utilize synergies through cross-selling, product development and manufacturing to provide the most comprehensive and best-in-class line of high security aluminum doors, windows, louvers, and transaction systems available on the market for the security, glazing and architectural community.

"The creation of Specialty Fenestration Group allows us to closely integrate our companies under one powerhouse," said Jason Epps, Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Fenestration Group. "This will allow us to fortify our market position, accelerate and expand our domestic and international growth and allow us to deliver more value from the back to the front end of our businesses for the benefit of our customers."

Jason Epps will provide leadership for the new entity as Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Fenestration Group, while maintaining the same title and leadership role for Quikserv. Joining him in the SFG executive management team will also be Lisa Csikos as Chief Financial Officer, Hector Vallejo as Chief Revenue Officer, and Chris Cordle as Chief Operating Officer. Ken Sampson, founder of U.S. Bullet Proofing, will continue as leader and President.

Quikserv acquired U.S. Bullet Proofing in June 2021 and with the creation of this new parent company will provide a unified direction for both brands. Click here to read the full press release regarding the acquisition.

Specialty Fenestration Group will share its headquarters with Quikserv in Houston, TX and USBP will continue to operate in their office and manufacturing facility in Upper Marlboro, MD.

For more information on Specialty Fenestration Group, visit www.specialtyfenestrationgroup.com.

Specialty Fenestration Group continues to seek complementary strategic company partners. Specialty Fenestration Company is a portfolio company of River Associates Investments, a longstanding lower middle-market private equity firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Quikserv

Quikserv Incorporated is a premier manufacturer of pass-thru and security transaction systems based in Houston, Texas. For over 35 years Quikserv has been a market leader in transaction window and drive-thru window systems employing expert craftsmanship, custom solution designs, and exceptional customer service. They offer one of the widest product lines available for transaction windows, ticket windows, transaction drawers and bullet resistant transaction solutions. Their tagline "We Put More In - You Get More Out®" is synonymous to the quality and craftmanship expected by their customers.

About U.S. Bullet Proofing

Founded in 1988 for the purpose of Protecting People and Property®, United States Bullet Proofing supplies the industry the most advanced forced entry, ballistic, storm impact and blast resistant high security aluminum-fabricated product lines available on the market. They are pioneers in solutions designed and certified for the Department of State with products also commonly sourced for Federal Buildings, Military Bases, International Embassies, Police Stations, Schools and Universities, Data Centers, Banks and other Government Facilities around the world.

