REI Systems Awarded Contract to Provide DevSecOps to Citizenship and Immigration Services in Joint Venture with ADG Tech Consulting

STERLING, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADG-REI Technology Ventures, a collaboration between REI Systems of Sterling, VA, and ADG Tech Consulting of Herndon, VA, today announced that it has been awarded a joint venture (JV) contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) worth $110M. Under a three-year contract, ADG-REI Technology Ventures will provide Agile DevSecOps services for mission-critical immigration systems.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. (PRNewswire)

The contract is part of the USCIS Outcome-Based Delivery and Development Operations (DevOps) Services (ODOS) III program. ADG-REI Technology Ventures provides leading-edge DevSecOps and User Experience Design (UXD) services to frequently deploy cost-effective and high-quality code supporting the USCIS mission—overseeing lawful immigration to the United States. The team will leverage an open-source technology stack, microservices architecture, and human-centered design practices in an Agile environment to deliver new business functionalities daily. The JV's technical experts will be responsible for developing high-quality business functionality to work within customer-centric architectures and processes.

"For nearly 20 years, REI Systems has partnered with the Department of Homeland Security to honor its mission of safeguarding the American people. We have a proven track record delivering innovative software solutions that cross many of the markets we serve," said Samidha Manu, Vice President of Federal Civilian Services. "Expanding our Agile DevSecOps presence within DHS further demonstrates our past successes and ability to deliver fully tested rapidly operational capabilities into our customers' hands."

About REI Systems and ADG Tech Consulting

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, visit REIsystems.com.

ADG Tech Consulting is an IT and software development consulting provider with 12 years of international and domestic professional experience. ADG provides 24 hours, seven days a week support. Its consultants specialize in leading-edge technology to efficiently meet our clients' existing and ever-changing needs. For more information, visit adgtech.net.

Media & Public Relations

Marketing@reisystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Systems