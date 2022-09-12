US News: Florida Poly ranked #1 public college in the region for 2nd straight year

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the No. 1 public college by U.S. News and World Report in the Southern region of the United States. In its 2022-2023 Best Colleges list, the University also ranked third among all top colleges in the region – both public and private.

Nationally, Florida Poly was ranked as a top 30 public engineering program without a Ph.D., at number 28, among 230 public and private institutions.

In the region, the University also ranked as the No. 1 best college for veterans and No. 2 among schools whose students graduate with the least student debt. Additionally, Florida Poly was recognized as one of the top 30 best value schools, factoring academic quality and cost after total expenses and financial aid.

"We are proud U.S. News is again recognizing Florida Poly as an excellent provider of core STEM education at a great value," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, Florida Poly's president. "Our leading-edge curriculum and deliberately small classes are a proven combination to support student success. The outstanding achievements of our students and alumni in industry and beyond are solid proof."

The rankings are evidence of Florida Poly's continued momentum and growth. The fall 2022 class of incoming students is the most academically talented in the school's history, and first-time-in-college applications increased 31% this year, and 101% since 2019.

The Applied Research Center, a 90,000 square-foot cutting-edge facility, recently opened its doors, expanding the University's research capabilities and reinforcing its mission toward academic excellence. Fortune 500 company IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) will soon break ground for its innovation center, becoming Florida Poly's first high-tech partner on campus.

"As Florida Poly's reputation continues to grow, people across the country increasingly are taking notice," said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management at the University. "Students and parents are looking for quality, in-demand degrees that will prepare graduates for lifetime employability and exceptional careers, but they also want affordability. Our modest tuition, together with financial aid and scholarships, is very attractive for many highly talented students who want to succeed as high-tech professionals."

