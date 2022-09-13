Bridgestone Golf swings into Web3 through its new partnership with LinksDAO

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Golf, the #1 ball-fitter in golf, is the newest partner in supporting LinksDAO's mission to be the first community-owned group to own and operate a golf course.

"The collaboration with LinksDAO is the perfect first step for Bridgestone Golf to support the leading Web3 platform in golf and its passionate members," said Dan Murphy, President and CEO, Bridgestone Golf. "As the #1 ball-fitter in golf, it only makes sense that we bring our innovation in the sport to the #1 golf community in Web3."

The integrated partnership will include custom ball-fitting content for members, including Discord discussions with Bridgestone pro staffers such as Matt Kuchar, golf ball discounts and giveaways, and Bridgestone Golf x LinksDAO branded golf balls available for purchase by NFT membership holders.

The partnership kicked off at LinksDAO's NFT NYC event, where OTTO, Bridgestone Golf's Proprietary Autonomous Ball Fitting Cart, was on-site for members to find the right ball for their game.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dan Murphy and his team across Bridgestone Golf's line of world-class golf balls and bringing unique rewards and benefits to our LinksDAO members," said LinksDAO's CEO Jim Daily.

About Bridgestone Golf

Based in Covington, GA, Bridgestone Golf USA manufactures premium golf balls, clubs, and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. The company started making golf balls in 1935 and today has more golf ball design patents than any other company. Beginning in 2006, Bridgestone revolutionized golf ball selection with its custom ball-fitting program, identifying a golfer's ideal golf ball based on personal swing characteristics. Today, as the #1 Ball-Fitter in Golf, Bridgestone has conducted over 3 million fittings via a combination of live-fitting, online selection, and its V-FIT video ball fitting. The consumer data gathered from ball-fitting continues to inspire Bridgestone's innovative new golf ball designs, yielding industry-leading performance products for the entire range of players, from recreational golfers to the best in the world. Bridgestone Golf is proudly represented on international professional tours by icons such as Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, and Lexi Thompson. Bridgestone Golf USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bridgestone Sports Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo.

More information: bridgestonegolf.com

About LinksDAO

With thousands of members across 40+ countries, LinksDAO has reinvented the idea of what it means to be part of a golf community with a focus on accessibility, inclusiveness, and fun. The project is the first of its kind to bring real-world benefits to Web3 community members with partners such as Topgolf Callaway Brands, Five Iron Golf, Bridgestone Golf, Ship Sticks, and others, and is in the process of purchasing a network of global golf courses while designing parallel experiences in the Metaverse.

More information: linksdao.io

