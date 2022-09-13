In Good Company: New American Funding Ranked Among Best Workplaces in U.S.

The independent lender cracks into the top 5 exceptional workplace experience in financial services

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How we work has changed. So has the financial landscape. New American Funding has embraced it and provided a caring, nurturing environment for its employees to thrive – from the individual work they do down to their connected workplace experience.

New American Funding Ranked Among Best Workplaces in U.S. (PRNewswire)

For these reasons, New American Funding has now been recognized as one of the five best workplaces in the industry on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022 list. This is on the heels of Great Place to Work also recognizing the company as #16 on the PEOPLE Companies that Care list for 2022. In fact, 93% of employees agree it's a great place to work.

Since its inception in 2003, New American Funding has grown with one mission in mind: to make the American dream of homeownership a reality for all individuals and families, regardless of their backgrounds.

This extends to its employees having the freedom and flexibility to live and work anywhere—whether working remotely from home, commuting to the company's Southern California headquarters, or working at one of its 160+ branches throughout the United States.

This empowering culture has resulted in one of the most diverse workforces in the country with possibilities for growth and advancement. The company's workforce is comprised of 55% women, 44% minorities, and 41% millennials. These satisfied employees, in turn, create satisfied customers, as New American Funding is #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers in this J.D. Power study in 2022.

Privately-owned and the largest independent Latina-owned business, New American Funding marches to its own drumbeat, doing the right thing for employees and the business without answering to shareholders. It's a perspective focused on driving lifelong customer relationships and delivering rewarding employee experiences.

"We are humbled by these rankings, especially coming from our own employees," said CEO Rick Arvielo. "It reinforces the cornerstones of our company: exceptional team effort, understanding our customers, and treating them how we would like to be treated."

To learn more about New American Funding employment opportunities, visit their careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 237,000+ loans for approximately $62.8 billion and 163 nationwide locations. The company is #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America eight times. It also offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

