LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galit Ventura-Rozen will be a keynote speaker at the Hey Girl Women's Conference on March 11, 2023 in Saskatoon, Canada.

This conference is being held by BASAC (Battlefords & Area Sexual Assault Centre March 10th to the 12th. The Centre provides free and confidential services to survivors of sexual assault and/or abuse and their loved ones as well as community support for unique communities in their service area. The organization has been providing free gender-based violence prevention and individual support services to the community for over 40 years. From one-on-one counselling to survivors of sexual violence to school-based prevention education programs from pre k to Grade 12.

BASAC is holding this conference to motivate and inspire women that have gone through trauma in their life to live their best life. They will be holding a 3-day conference. The first night will be dedicated to 2SLGBTQ+ youth and free of charge. The next two days will be focused on women. They are planning to cover topics from Boundaries with friends and family, Balance, parenting, grief, diet culture, trauma, inclusiveness and much more in our breakout sessions.

Galit will be a keynote speaker for all those in attendance on the topic "Happiness is a Choice".

Galit is a 25+ year entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author of The Successful Woman's Mindset. She is co-founder of Everyday Woman TV, which provides an online platform of shows for women by women.

"It is my passion to inspire and motivate women to stand in their power and recognize how strong they are," Galit Ventura-Rozen

As a professional speaker for over 5 years, Galit recognizes the need for women speakers that other women can relate to and learn from. As someone that lost her voice and spoke in a whisper from age 7 to 13, Galit recognizes how overcoming your challenges is the key to living your best life.

Learn more about Galit at www.galitventurarozen.com

Learn more about the center at https://basac.ca/services/

