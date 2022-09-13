Safeture takes a major step into the French market

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB has signed a partnership agreement with Amarante International, one of France's leading providers of security advisory and management services.

Through the agreement, Safeture has quickly gained several new customers. Large companies such as Airbus, Lufthansa and Corsair, part of TUI, will be able to access Safeture technology in the future.

The innovative platform provider for travel and employee security provided by Safeture is now also active in France on a large scale. The SaaS company's services are offered through its new partner Amarante International. Amarante is one of the leading providers of security advisory and management services in France.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Paris, the company employs 1 250 people in 20 offices worldwide. Amarante's services include risk analysis, crisis management, security awareness training and personal protection. In addition to the European Union, governmental organizations, and internationally active corporations such as the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) such as BASF, Schindler, Givaudan, Layher and Airbus. Amarante's clients also include many tourism companies such as the airline Corsair, which belongs to TUI, or the French branch of Lufthansa.

"Security in global mobility becomes more and more important for our customers and the demands get higher with ever-increasing complexity. We realized that to continue to leverage our business, we want to partner with the best," says Amarante CEO Alexandre Hollander.

"We got a call from Amarante after they had screened suitable providers in the market and then it was a swift process from the first demo to finalization of the agreement. In our discussions, we covered how Amarante could leverage their business with Safeture, migration of customers, post-sales, integration of risk intelligence onto the platform and much more. The first joint customer was up and running within days and are already looking into several joint tender requests as of now," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

Safeture operates a fully cloud-based platform on travel security, risk and crisis management and emergency communication. The central components of the platform are the Safeture Management Tool, with which companies can locate their employees anywhere in the world, communicate with them and support them in crises, and the Safeture App. It offers users a real-time alert system on security-related issues in their environment and, using the Emergency Button, the possibility to call for help in an emergency with one click. The app includes various other features such as country information, medical databases, flight information, currency converters, and e-learning.

About Amarante:

Created in 2007 by former executives of the French armed forces, Amarante celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2022. With 1,250 employees in more than 20 countries, the group is now a leading operator in the security market in France and abroad.

