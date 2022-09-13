SHEIN X LAUNCHES ITS ART DISCOVERY PROGRAM TO BRING FASHION AND ART TO COMMUNITIES WITHIN METRO COUNTIES

To Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, SHEIN And The City of El Monte Will Host A Block Party Honoring Local Latinx Artists And Designers

EL MONTE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, today announced its Art Discovery Program, which aims to help draw visitors outside smaller communities in metro areas, by creating new shopping and shareable art destinations for a limited time. SHEIN will also support surrounding small businesses financially, as well as promote their business locally and on its global platform.

SHEIN intends to further drive authenticity through a unique combination of offline wall painting activities and online sales to assist in revitalizing neighborhoods, empowering diverse communities and supporting artists by giving them a platform through mural art. SHEIN has commissioned five Latinx artists: Alex Ali Gonzalez , Marisabel Bazan , Sergio Robleto , Teddy Kelly and Yai , who will unveil their murals to the public in the city of El Monte.

"We're thrilled to launch our SHEIN X: Art Discovery Project in the City of El Monte," said Jane Lee Fosburg, Director of Brand Partnerships for SHEIN. "This is a first of its kind program that aims to shine light on culture and history in smaller communities within larger metropolitan areas, through art and fashion."

To celebrate, SHEIN and the City of El Monte will host a block party emceed by iHeart Radio's Nathalia Perez, along the City's Main Street featuring:

A SHEIN Sample Sale Pop-up

Live DJ sets by iHeartRadio's DJ Lezlee

Food Trucks

Local Vendors

"We are honored that SHEIN chose the city of El Monte as its first location to bring in the Art Discovery Project," said Jessica Ancona, Mayor of El Monte. "There has been a need to bring art back into outdoor public places and we're thrilled that SHEIN is commissioning five murals in our Downtown area, which will liven the community with beautiful art."

The free block party event will take place on Saturday, September 17th, from 10am to 5pm at 10827 Main Street in El Monte, CA.

Additionally, SHEIN X is partnering with 12 Latinx artists, designers and creators: Alyssia Aguilar ( Latina Love ), Angelee Vargas ( AngeleeV ), Anthony Carranza ( PULP AMERICANA ), Danae Nunez ( Mocosa ), Gerardo Rosario ( POMOi ), Indira Prieto ( IndySign ), Larimie Garcia ( STUDIO XHICO ), Limaris Burgos ( Lilee ), Meredith Spielman ( Meredith Gardenia ), Nathalie Bermudez ( Nath Bermudez ), Saramiel Walton ( Colombian Women ), and Veronica Parra ( Vero Sparkles ). SHEIN X will use their designs across a range of products such as t-shirts, cell phone cases, and tote bags that will be available for purchase on SHEIN.com starting on September 15th.

