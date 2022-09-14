Joseph Partain Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Wakefield & Associates to deliver attorney-driven complex claims resolution

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefield & Associates, one of the largest healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, announced today that industry veteran Joseph Partain has joined the organization in an executive role to provide attorney-driven complex claims solutions to healthcare providers nationwide.

"As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Wakefield & Associates makes vital contributions to the financial health of medical providers through innovative and proven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions," said Matt Laws, CEO of Wakefield. "Joe adds 30 years of legal and revenue cycle operational expertise to Wakefield's array of service lines and is known in the industry as a well-regarded, versatile and strategic leader, with a history of success leading results-oriented legal operations."

Prior to joining Wakefield & Associates, Partain served as the long-standing SVP of Legal RCM Operations & General Counsel/Chief HIPAA Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary (Chief Legal Officer) at ACT Holdings, Inc. (the parent company for the ACT, Inc. and the Convergent companies, including Convergent Revenue Cycle Management, Inc).

"I am excited to be joining Wakefield & Associates and its leadership team. I really look forward to taking on this role and building upon the successes and growth that the company is already experiencing. I am anxious to contribute to future accomplishments to the benefit of Wakefield's employees, stakeholders and clients," Partain said.

About Wakefield & Associates

Established in 1933, Wakefield & Associates specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, which includes System Conversions, Call Center Partnerships, Insurance Billing, Process & System Workflow Design, Eligibility Assistance Programs, Out-of-Network Claims resolution, Primary & Secondary Bad Debt Collections, Legal Solutions for over 5,000 medical clients nation-wide. Wakefield & Associates has and continues to make significant investments in people, processes, and technologies that allow us to develop and implement quality solutions that accelerate cash flow and A/R liquidation. Wakefield & Associates has developed effective recovery techniques and partnership collaborations that result in a positive patient experience.

