LimnTech Scientific Announces Data Export and Import Ability of LifeMark®-100 Automated Layout System

LimnTech Scientific's automation of road striping operations will improve quality and safety.

SOUDERTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimnTech Scientific recently completed an upgrade to the LifeMark ®-100 Automated Record and Layout system which allows customers to export AI camera-collected pavement marking location data into CAD programs. The new feature allows engineers and designers to compare "as built" data with design plans enabling them to store accurate information and make changes for future layout by the LifeMar ®k-100 system. Traffic control customers can layout new changed pavement marking locations by truck instead of by hand. Common use case is for traffic switches, generally completed by hand crews in live traffic. These marks are used nationwide to place temporary traffic control devices like cones, barrels, and markings every night.

This third generation LifeMark ®-100 Automated Record and Layout System has revolutionized the pavement marking industry. The ability to record pavement marking location via camera using AI software at traffic speeds is now combined with LimnTech Scientific software's ease of operation. Multiple customers are ordering additional units to increase the efficiency obtained by their first unit delivered.

The new Data Export and Import capability will allow further growth of the system to allow for recording of data of other infrastructure assets. Examples include utility hole or storm drain identification and location, curbs or sidewalk, bike lanes. Contact us to see what we can do for your infrastructure management.

LimnTech Scientific automation products for road striping equipment are currently in operation across North America, with thousands of roads recorded and laid out quickly from the safety of a state-of-the-art truck. Dozens of automatic layout trucks are being used to keep workers out of harm's way in over 12 states, all while simultaneously recording road marking locations to a high degree of accuracy.

LimnTech Scientific designs and manufactures automation systems for the roadway marking industry. GPS-based and machine vision systems make jobs safer by removing workers from dangerous environments and are available for most equipment worldwide.

#stripinggenius #robotstriper #automation #autonomous

Visit www.limntech.com for more information or call Chris Davies at 215-240-2223.

LimnTech Scientific (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LimnTech Scientific