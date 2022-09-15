Century 21 Real Estate Unveils List of 2022 Empowering Latinas Program Honorees

121 Promising Latina Entrepreneurs to Receive Education Stipends Setting Them on the Path Towards a Profession in Real Estate

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the industry franchise leader and innovator for more than 50 years, unveiled today the 121 Latina entrepreneurs who have been recognized by the 2022 CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas Program. Expanded to a nationwide audience for the first time this year, the program will provide each honoree with critical learning opportunities including financial support for pre-licensing education courses as well as mentorship from industry professionals to help advise them along their journey into real estate.

Launched in 2018 as a market-focused campaign, the breakthrough program has previously enabled deserving women across Florida, California and Texas to pursue a profession in real estate. The Empowering Latinas program has also supported the work of philanthropic organizations such as the Eva Longoria Foundation and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in their efforts to empower the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. This year's call-to-entry generated more than 1,400 applications from Latinas throughout the United States.

"The opportunity that Century 21 Real Estate has provided through the Empowering Latinas Program has already changed my life in so many ways," said Carla Urrutia, 2022 Empowering Latinas Program honoree. "As a woman it has given me the confidence that I can do everything that I put my mind to; as a wife, that I will continue moving forward in the pursuit of excellence; and as a mother, that I can teach my daughters that determination can help you achieve what you want. Also as important, that as a part of my Hispanic community, I can be committed to helping them to achieve their own American dream of homeownership."

The Empowering Latinas Program is one part of the global brand's efforts to further advance equity and representation within the real estate profession. In addition to providing agent education focused on increasing diversity in homeownership and the brand's Inclusive Ownership Program aimed at helping to create business growth opportunities for those who represent diverse markets, the CENTURY 21 brand is proud to be a 20-plus year partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®). As part of this partnership, the CENTURY 21 brand and its affiliated agents and brokers will participate in several interactive learning sessions and panels at the upcoming NAHREP @ L'ATTITUDE Conference in San Diego, CA (September 22-25, 2022) including hosting the brand's second annual "Reimagine Real Estate" Case Competition Contest whereby real estate professionals from across the country will compete to solve real-life Hispanic homeownership-themed business problems through innovation and creativity.

"The CENTURY 21 brand understands the importance of not just opening the door to opportunities within the real estate profession but providing the critical support that is required to help diverse entrepreneurs achieve their professional goals and drive success in this industry," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Our team was so impressed by the overwhelming number of applications received for this year's program – from young entrepreneurs just starting out to profession changers to single moms looking to build a better life for their families – everyone had a unique story to tell. Each of the 121 honorees selected not only demonstrated a true passion for joining the real estate industry but were also committed to bettering the lives of their Hispanic communities and helping them achieve that dream of homeownership."

In order to qualify for the Empowering Latinas program, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be of Hispanic heritage, have a high school degree or GED, and be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. For additional program details, please visit the Empowering Latinas website.

2022 CENTURY 21 ® Empowering Latinas Program Honorees:

Cecilia Acuna, Daly City, CA Yenisley Diaz, Trenton, SC Lilliam Alejandre, San Diego, CA Leticia Espino Garcia, Dallas, TX Jhoana Almanza, Godley, TX Magda Estevez Caraballo, Plano, TX Edith Almonte, Indianapolis, IN Morella Ewell, Dunkirk, MD Cindy Alvarado, Rego Park, NY Fiorella Falconi Davila, Kissimmee, FL Yokasta Amaro, Waldorf, MD Sonia Fierro, Colton, CA Kenia Elena Aranda Belen, Las Vegas, NV Rosmery Flowers, Cottage Grove, WI Jessica Arraiz, Spring, TX Norma Garcia, Oceanside, CA Karina Arzola, Providence, RI Elena Garcia, Middle Village, NY Mirleny Azocar, Katy, TX Yalta Godoy, Palmdale, CA Sylvia Janice Baez, Broadview Heights, OH Veronica Gomez, Molalla, OR Nela Barboza, Westlake Village, CA Paulina Gomez Caro, San Antonio, TX Sandra Bastida Guzman, Menifee, CA Briana Gonzalez, Cypress, TX Maria Belen, Sunrise, FL Marielly Gonzalez, Webster, MA Yohana Bermudez, Baytown, TX Yaritza Gonzalez Velez, Johnstown, PA Amalia Bonilla, Los Angeles, CA Maria Grimm, Fremont, OH Lesly Brito, Rosharon, TX Laura Gueringer, San Antonio, TX Herlinda Buenrostro, Los Angeles, CA Angelica Hernandez, Albuquerque, NM Ruth Bueso, Baltimore, MD Maria Hernandez, Nampa, ID Elva Caballero, Marietta, GA Rosa Hernandez, Belle Chasse, LA Arianna Cabrales, Fontana, CA Viviana Hernandez, Lynwood, CA Gloria Cabrera, Cary, NC Tat Hidalgo, Corona, NY Carlina Cabrera de Lantigua, Ozone Park, NY Ohilda Holguin, New York, NY Celeste Calderon, Hesperia, CA Yuly Ana Ibarguen Palacios, Sacramento, CA Perla Cardona, Winnebago, MN Blanca Hilda Jimenez Pantoja, Napa, CA Melina Carreño Soriano, Rohnert Park, CA Jessica Juarez, Los Angeles, CA Maira Liliana Castro, Largo, FL Jeanette Keel, Porterville, CA Alejandra Cazares, Cedar Hill, TX Zailet Laukam, East Elmhurst, NY Marysol Chaparro, Kingwood, TX Massiel Lopez Tejada, New York, NY Gabriela Chavez, The Woodlands, TX Cintya Malpica, Lincoln Park, MI Georgina Chavira, El Paso, TX Maria Marquez, Sanford, FL Stephanie Chicon, Williamstown, NJ Alba Martinez, North Attleboro, MA Livia Contreras, Pflugerville, TX Zoila Martinez, Arlington, TX Adriana Contreras Hernández, Brownsville, TX Karla Melendez, Silver Spring, MD Joy Cordero Northington, Temple Hills, MD Jesús Mero, Brooklyn, NY April Cruz, Beaverton, OR Norma Moguel Montero, Lawrenceville, GA Carolina Cruz, Sumter, SC Jaqueline Moreno, Montebello, CA Liliana Dale, Savannah, GA Yenny Morkos, Crowley, TX Veronica Delgado, Altoona, WI Araceli Morocho, Ridgewood, NY Petra Diaz, Cape Coral, FL Evelyn Rodriguez, Elkton, FL Jennyfer Munoz, Winder, GA Maria Julia Rodriguez, Fort Lauderdale, FL Erica Ochoa, Pharr, TX Nancy Rodriguez, Southern Pines, NC Mildred Ochoa, East Rockaway, NY Jhoanna Ruiz, West Columbia, SC Mirna Elisa Ochoa, Glen Rose, TX Mariana Sanchez, Dallas, TX Viviana Orozco, Long Island City, NY Kirstie Saunders, Middle Village, NY Silvia Ortega-Duenas, Bakersfield, CA Neniff Sprouse, Hackensack, NJ Esperanza Ortiz, Atlanta, GA Elizabeth Suarez, Savannah, GA Liliana Ospina Herbstreith, Howell, MI Monica Suarez, Lincoln, NE Jhunuenm Othon, San Bernadino, CA Veronica Suarez, Stamford, CT Claudia Palma, Seattle, WA Daniela Tapia, Tampa, FL Solangie Palmero, Tampa, FL Elizabeth Tavera Vazquez, Colorado Springs, CO Herlinda Pina, Anaheim, CA Gabriela Uloa, Hacienda Heights, CA Andrea Prepo, Plantation, FL Carla Urrutia, Montgomery, TX Gabriela Ramirez, Paramount, CA Carla Valadez, Angier, NC Maritza Ramirez, Apple Valley, CA Anahi Vasquez, Hollister, CA Jessica Ramos, Oakland, CA Sara Vasquez, Phoenix, AZ Nadia Rayas, Las Vegas, NV Nube Vinansaca, Peekskill, NY Ivonne Reyes, Hamburg, NJ Olga White, Racine, WI Martha Rivas, Grand Island, NE Maria Zuluaga, Jersey City, NJ Genesis Rivera, Fayetteville, NC

Sandra Rivera, Trumbull, CT



