Conexon acquires zfactor Inc., bolstering fiber broadband marketing services portfolio with award-winning branding, design, website capabilities and proprietary creative software platform

Acquisition builds on Conexon's existing marketing solutions currently used by electric cooperatives across multiple states with combined membership of over one million

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon, has acquired zfactor Inc., a Waterloo, Ontario, Canada-based brand development and creative agency focused on B2B technology companies.

The acquisition represents Conexon's latest step in providing end-to-end consultative and operational solutions for electric cooperatives deploying fiber broadband to their members and communities.

Founded in 1998 by Massimo Zefferino, zfactor Inc., has amassed an impressive list of international and broadband clients. The agency has worked with Conexon for the past two years, delivering strategic branding, design and digital services. The agency was instrumental in launching the Conexon Marketing Hub, a proprietary software platform specifically designed to provide all the resources electric co-ops need to effectively market fiber-to-the-home service.

"In building our relationship with Massimo and the zfactor team over the past two years, we have continually been impressed by their creativity, client commitment and ability to produce amazing work to help market co-op-driven fiber broadband projects," said Abby Carere, Conexon senior vice president, marketing, sales and account management. "Not only have they assisted us in becoming a highly efficient marketing agency, they, in turn, helped make quality marketing services affordable for our co-op clients getting into the broadband business. They also share a dedication and work ethic that are part of Conexon's culture and we're very excited to welcome them to the company. I look forward to working with them more closely on our own projects and working with the team to expand its external customer base."

Sharing in the mission of closing the digital divide in America, zfactor Inc., will continue to operate as an independent creative agency wholly owned by Conexon, maintaining and growing clients for both companies.

"While we have been approached in the past by companies interested in investing or acquiring our agency, we felt they weren't quite the right fit or right mission," said Zefferino. "In working with Abby and the rest of the Conexon family, we quickly realized the similarities in culture and ethics. Their mission of bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas of rural America was a noble cause we could get behind. We are extremely excited and honored to provide what we do best to Conexon and its clients in the future."

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 275 electric cooperatives, 60 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 rural Americans connected to fiber to the home. The company has secured nearly $2 billion in federal, state and local grants and subsidies for its clients.

Cindy Parks

913-526-6912

cindy.parks@conexon.us

