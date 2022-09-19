InventHelp Inventor Develops Highly-Visible Smartphone Case (CTK-2867)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to spot your phone at night or in dark conditions," said an inventor, from Corpus Christi, Texas, "so I invented the REFLECTOR CASE. My design could help to avoid frustrating delays and lost phones."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a smartphone is highly-visible in poor lighting conditions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional protective phone cases. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent lost or misplaced phones at night. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2867, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

