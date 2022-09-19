Max Stock Limited Reports Closing of the Customs and Import Proceedings Against the Company

CAESAREA, Israel , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported that further to the Company's immediate report dated April 26, 2021, and Note 4(a)(5) to the Company's financial statements as of June 30, 2022, regarding an investigation on customs and import-related matters being conducted against the Company, the Company is pleased to announce that on September 18, 2022, the Company was notified that its request for the criminal proceedings to be replaced with administrative ones was approved, wherein the Company is required to make a negligible payment. Accordingly, the investigation against the Company and its employees, with all of its components, has been closed.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on September 19, 2022 (Ref. No:2022-01-096105 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

