Vassar Public Schools Deploys ZeroEyes' AI-Based Gun Detection Platform to Prevent and Mitigate Active Shooter Incidents

Michigan School District Adopts Solution That Detects Visible Guns and Alerts First Responders Within 3-5 Seconds, Saving Time and Lives

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been chosen by Vassar Public Schools of Vassar, Michigan to help protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. Layered on top of the schools' existing security cameras, ZeroEyes' proprietary software will automatically identify guns the moment they become visible and alert school administrators and safety personnel within 3 to 5 seconds.

"We are proud to partner with the forward-looking district of Vassar Public Schools to protect students and save lives," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "I will add that Michigan's Act 144 includes a school aid bill that allocates $160 per every student towards security technology, but the three- to four-week deadline is quickly approaching for districts to opt in for it. ZeroEyes' solution only costs 15% to 30% of the available state funding, depending on volume, so we highly recommend that parents encourage their district superintendents to fill out the web form and claim their slice of the aid. In fact, any Michigan school that opts-in for ZeroEyes today can have the solution installed immediately and pay later when they receive their funding."

Vassar Public Schools made the decision to engage ZeroEyes shortly after the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School, located 45 minutes away. ZeroEyes is one of several solutions that Vassar has put in place to keep its students safe.

"ZeroEyes is not just an AI solution; the company has retired military and law enforcement experts monitoring every single suspicious frame 24 hours a day," said Dr. Dorothy Blockwell, Superintendent of Vassar Public Schools. "This is a huge deal. It is the only solution we have encountered that's actually proactive. We have expert eyes watching for possible brandished guns at the school at all times and communicating threats to law enforcement immediately. When I look at the time and effort that ZeroEyes puts into protecting our students, I'm very excited about what we're getting for our money."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. It has been implemented in 19 states across public K-12 districts to protect students and staff, including Oxford High School, which selected ZeroEyes for a pilot program earlier this year.

ZeroEyes' software integrates with schools' existing IP security cameras and video analytics to detect weapons in real time. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) in order to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on active shooter incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon and real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' AI does not record, store, or share video or images of students or others, ensuring that privacy is maintained.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

