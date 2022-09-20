Award Nominations Open to Honor Global Supply Chain Leaders

Institute for Supply Management® to recognize outstanding professionals with two prestigious individual award programs

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is seeking nominations for supply chain management industry leaders and innovators for its two flagship award programs, the J. Shipman Gold Medal Award and the ninth annual ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars. Both programs honor astounding procurement and supply chain management professionals from around the globe who deserve to be applauded for their passion, creativity, and contributions to supply chain.

"These awards are a prominent way for us to proudly recognize leaders in the profession and highlight the accomplishments and talent of these dedicated professionals," said ISM Chief Executive Officer Tom Derry. "We encourage everyone in supply chain management to nominate deserving colleagues, peers or mentors."

J. Shipman Gold Medal Award

The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award is ISM's most prestigious award established in 1931 in honor of Johnson Shipman, a man known for his vision, intellect and influence on important issues. The award is presented to those individuals whose modest, unselfish, sincere and persistent efforts have aided the advancement of the supply management field.

Nominees are professionals who are acknowledged by their peers as role models, mentors, and community leaders within the field, and who work diligently to continuously bring new ideas to the table. Their contributions have helped improve their organizations and the careers of other individuals in the field.

Nominations are accepted through January 27, 2023. For more information, and to nominate a candidate for this award, visit ISM's website.

The J. Shipman Gold Medal Award winner will be recognized by ISM Chief Executive Officer, Tom Derry, and the J. Shipman Award Committee Chair, at the ISM World 2023 Annual Conference.

ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars

Since 2014, the ISM 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program has recognized 30 individuals annually who are 30 years of age or younger, and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, collaboration, initiative, and other outstanding attributes. Contributions to their companies, associations, and the industry at-large are also considered. The international program is designed to position supply management and procurement as viable and exciting career choices for emerging professionals.

The 30 individuals selected for the 2022 cohort will receive a one-year membership to ISM and complimentary admittance to ISM World 2023. One individual will be designated as the "Megawatt Winner" and will also receive complimentary conference registration to ISM World 2023 for themselves and their nominator, along with a travel stipend. Winners will be honored at the individual and organizational awards gala on May 7, 2023.



Individuals can nominate deserving young professionals at ISM's website. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST. All nominees must be 30 years of age or younger as of December 31, 2022.

