Award-Winning Instant Boba And Tea Manufacturer BOBA CHiC Goes International To Meet Worldwide Demands

BOBA CHiC offers a range of award-winning innovative tea beverages and bubble tea DIY kits that empower everyone to enjoy boba tea just as they like, anywhere, anytime.

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's award-winning instant DIY bubble tea brand, BOBA CHiC, today announced the launch of its sales and operations globally. With over two decades of experience in the bubble tea industry as a leading manufacturer and seller, BOBA CHiC will now serve more than 60 countries across the US, EU, AU, and the Asia Pacific.

"We are excited to take this leap to bring our range of innovative tea beverages to the world. This is a natural step forward; we believe that geographical boundaries are blurring daily in a digital-first world. We want to leverage this ecosystem and bring some of our award-winning tea and bubble tea kits to everyone so they can enjoy a boba tea when and where they like," shared the founder, Mindy Jen.

This expansion could not come at a better time for BOBA CHiC, with the global bubble tea market size set to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2019 to USD 3.39 billion by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2 percent during this period.

An agile approach in the face of the pandemic gave the brand new wings.

In 2020 when the pandemic hit, businesses worldwide were affected, and BOBA CHiC was no exception. However, the company took an agile approach. It quickly adapted to an E-Commerce model transforming hand-shaken boba drinks into DIY kits that enabled everyone to drink whenever and wherever they wanted.

BOBA CHiC strongly believes in the ethos of "You are your taste." In line with this, the new model made sense - it enabled everyone to drink boba tea in any way they liked. This model disrupted the industry by empowering consumers to break out of fixed packaging instructions and make their cup of unique boba tea. In a time of crisis, this campaign also gave the message that "Everyone can be the best version of themselves"!

Numerous F&B accolades and awards

BOBA CHiC's teas have won numerous F&B accolades and awards. In 2021, BOBA CHiC won 3 Gold Accolades in the TITAN International Business Awards. Whereas in 2022, their famous Taiwan High Mountain Peacock Oolong Tea, Rice Oolong Tea, and Peacock Comfort Tea won the 2022 iTQi Superior Taste Award! and their bubble tea kit series achieved a bronze medal for the 2022 Stevie Award in International Business in B2B products category. Furthermore, to live up to industry standards and meet consumer demands, BOBA CHiC teas are ISO2000, HACCP, SGS, FDA, ISO, and HALAL certified

Collaborations and partnerships are essential.

Multiple reports and studies have suggested that collaborations will be the key in the post-pandemic world for complete economic recovery. BOBA CHiC, as a business, has always been open to partnerships for bringing the best possible products to the consumers while disrupting the industry.

The company is actively looking for global partners to expand its market and help bring Taiwan's traditional tea beverages to the broader market.

About BOBA CHiC

Since 2020, Taiwan based BOBA CHiC teas have won various F&B accolades and awards. Their famous Rice Oolong Tea and Peacock Comfort Tea won the iTQi Superior Taste Award! In 2021 and 2022, their Taiwan High Mountain Peacock Oolong Tea, Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea, and Peacock Comfort Tea were awarded this esteemed recognition. BOBA CHiC products are also ISO2000, HACCP, SGS, FDA, ISO, and HALAL certified.

More information on BOBA CHiC products can be found at the company's website: https://bobachic.com/ or visit https://bobaempire.en.taiwantrade.com/

Media Contact

EMPIRE EAGLE FOOD CO., LTD.

Mindy Jen

+886-4-25694889 #257

mindyjen@empireeaglefood.com

View original content:

SOURCE EMPIRE EAGLE FOOD CO., LTD.