SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two consulting and holding company executives have joined forces to launch UpperRight – a high-touch advisory firm serving clients with a focus on customer experience, service optimization, and value creation in the MarTech industry featuring a concentration in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Former Deloitte and Dentsu execs launch UpperRight to accelerate time-to-value in the MarTech industry

Adam Lavelle, former head of global alliance solutions for Dentsu and chief solutions officer of Merkle, along with partner Alan Schulman, former chief creative officer and managing director of Deloitte Digital and Sapient, announced the launch of UpperRight today at Salesforce's annual Dreamforce event in San Francisco. The New York based co-founders will be joined by agency veteran and chief operator Jessica Burdman, who will lead UpperRight's west coast presence.

"The c-suite wants attention to help them realize near-term value from their tech stack investments and to establish a vision for thriving in a future beyond today's digital transformation turmoil. Lavelle, Schulman, and team will be indispensable to those execs," said Brian DeMelo, former head of the Americas agency alliances at Salesforce. "The longtail of Salesforce consulting partners will also benefit from UpperRight's knowledge, experience, and network - helping them mature their offerings to meet the increasing demands of the c-suite while accelerating growth, improving partner management, and increasing the value of their consulting businesses."

Lavelle's experience leading solutions for Dentsu's technology alliance practice gives him unique capabilities to assist both tech and marketing executives as well as consulting company owners on the right way forward. "There is always room to improve the interactions and experiences that businesses create for their customers," said Lavelle. "Our focus is helping companies and the consultants they partner with, especially those in the Salesforce ecosystem, better execute on the promise of their technology – namely to deliver better experiences. How that gets done is the real work."

Since serving as the first chief creative officer at Deloitte Digital as well as its content supply chain practice lead, Schulman has been an advisor to several private equity and venture capital firms in the MarTech industry and a frequent contributor to industry analysts. Schulman's focus with marketers has been in organization and operations with a focus on content and campaign automation. "There are too many instances of companies investing in modern platforms like Salesforce but not getting the full value out of them," said Schulman. "Personalized experiences that successfully meet customers in the moment can only be realized when you have the right organization, processes, and technology brought together to deliver the next action customers desire – that's where the Upper Right approach resides."

UpperRight is a high-touch advisory firm that works with marketing and technology executives to help them pinpoint, align, and address their needs for both near and long-term growth, with a focus on customer experience, service optimization, and value creation within the Salesforce ecosystem. UpperRight is based in the U.S. with locations in New York and San Francisco. They can be found at www.upperight.com or reached via email at hello@upperight.com or by phone at +1.973.500.8715.

