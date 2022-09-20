Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

InventHelp Inventor Develops Customizable Drumsticks (DAL-250)

Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to play percussion in a band," said the inventor from Heartland, Texas. "I thought of this idea to help drummers handle and perform better with customizable drumsticks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

He created ADJUST D STICKS that provides drummers and percussionists with adjustable-length sticks or mallets. This will allow individuals to play comfortably and with proper control and technique. It could ultimately help enhance performance and eliminate the need to purchase multiple pairs. Additionally, this would allow the user to adjust the length, flexibly and action of the drumsticks.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-customizable-drumsticks-dal-250-301626808.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.