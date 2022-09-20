Leviton Introduces New Data Acquisition Server for the VerifEye™ Submetering Solutions Line

New EMHXD Data Acquisition Server (DAS) delivers a plug-and-play data collection solution

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the new VerifEye™ EMHXD, an intelligent, flexible data acquisition server (DAS) that collects energy data from meters and environmental sensors through flexible inputs and Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. Designed to connect to IP-based applications such as enterprise energy management, demand response, and smart grid programs, the EMHXD allows users to connect thousands of energy points, benchmark energy usage, and reduce energy costs.

"With a faster processor, more memory and data storage, and an improved user interface for data collection, the EMHXD delivers an expanded capacity and flexibility to address a broad range of energy management applications," said Tom Leonard, vice president of controls at Leviton. "This makes it ideal for tenant billing in residential MDUs, code compliance in commercial and industrial applications and renewable energy applications."

The EMXHD collects data from connected (wired or wireless) devices based on user-selected intervals. Compatible with virtually all front-end software and reporting tools, users can easily access the data through any web browser. No software is required.

The EMHXD can be leveraged for tenant billing, accessing energy information from local or remote sites, benchmarking building energy usage, and viewing "real-time" performance data. Additionally, the EMHXD allows the user to more accurately track energy use and peak demand for demand response programs, monitor the performance of critical systems, such as lighting, HVAC, PDUs and inverters, and set alarm notifications for data points above or below target levels.

Dual Modbus (RS485) ports also double the capacity for Modbus devices, and dual Ethernet (LAN) ports provide enhanced security and easy commissioning.

For more information on the VerifEye EMHXD Data Acquisition Server, visit www.leviton.com/verifeye.

About Leviton Lighting + Controls

Leviton Lighting & Controls brings innovative lighting solutions to life in commercial, healthcare, industrial, and residential buildings with an extensive lighting and controls designed towards enhancing people's lives. With a collection of five of the most well-respected lighting brands on the market bolstered by a commitment to continuously improving the controls and technology that power them, Leviton Lighting & Controls exceeds customers' expectations every day. Leviton is a single-source partner of highly innovative and energy-efficient products, backed by unsurpassed customer service and support. For more information, visit https://www.leviton.com/en/solutions/commercial-lighting-and-controls.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

