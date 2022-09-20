Transamerica Appoints Maurice Perkins as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica has appointed Maurice Perkins as its first Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The company created its new Corporate Affairs function to advance thought leadership, global government affairs, corporate communications, and brand engagement. This new leadership structure is part of Transamerica's commitment to effectively align these functions to drive growth and provide a broad and resilient suite of insurance, investment and retirement solutions to U.S. customers and their financial professionals. Mr. Perkins will dually report to Will Fuller, Transamerica President and CEO, and Onno van Klinken, Group General Counsel for Transamerica's parent company, Aegon.

As Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr. Perkins will be responsible for strategies that support and enhance Transamerica's corporate values, brand, and engagement with internal and external stakeholders. In addition, Mr. Perkins has been newly appointed as President and Chair of the Aegon Transamerica Foundation, after serving on its board of directors for the past five years. The Aegon Transamerica Foundation, through a combination of financial grants and employees' volunteer commitments, supports nonprofit organizations. In 2021, the Aegon Transamerica Foundation donated nearly $8.5 million to organizations focused on the education, health, and well-being of the U.S. communities where Transamerica employees live and work.

Mr. Perkins adds these new roles to his portfolio which includes leading Global Government and Policy Affairs for Aegon and Transamerica. He also serves as a valuable member of the board of directors of Transamerica Institute, a groundbreaking nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting research about retirement security and the intersections of health and financial well-being.

"Maurice is a seasoned bridge builder who has a unique ability to balance diverse stakeholder perspectives while navigating today's complex domestic and international political and regulatory environment," said Mr. Fuller. "He is an established leader who brings tremendous experience and a strategic vision for corporate affairs to serve all of our stakeholders' interests and support Transamerica's profitable growth."

Based in Washington, DC, Mr. Perkins has spent nearly 20 years contributing to and influencing the federal and international landscape's impact on the insurance, asset management, and banking industries. He joined Aegon and Transamerica in 2017 as Global Head of Government and Policy Affairs and has played a pivotal role in maintaining and strengthening the company's strategic direction on public policy and regulatory strategy, as well as enhancing the company's reputation in the U.S. and abroad.

Prior to joining Transamerica, Mr. Perkins worked for the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and was a professional staff member for two committees in the U.S. Senate. He currently serves on the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank's Insurance Policy Advisory Committee and remains active with a host of trade groups, including ACLI, National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Investment Company Institute, and the Geneva Association. He serves on the Board of Trustees at Freedom House, a U.S. nonprofit organization which promotes democracy, rule of law, and human rights in restricted countries.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Mr. Perkins is a native Spanish speaker and a first generation American. He has a bachelor's degree from Ithaca College and a master's degree from Columbia University. He resides in the Washington, DC metro area with his wife and three daughters.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live well today and empowering them to create a better tomorrow through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Institute

Transamerica Institute® is a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching, and educating the public about health and wellness, employment, financial literacy, longevity, and retirement. It is the parent organization of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS) which conducts one of the largest and longest-running annual retirement surveys of its kind. For more information, visit www.transamericainstitute.org.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group, and Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.aegon.com.

