Gale and Boston Public Library Deliver New Online Accredited High School Completion Program to Adult Residents

Boston Public Library Offers Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School to Help Drive Workforce Development and Economic Growth

BOSTON and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head back to school, adult residents in Massachusetts now have the opportunity to obtain their high school diploma from their local public library. The Boston Public Library (BPL) offers Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, an accredited online diploma completion program from Gale, part of Cengage Group. The program is designed to help busy adults who have aged out of the education system obtain their high school diploma online with the convenience of a self-paced schedule. Boston Public Library began piloting the program at the end of last year (2021) and has already had two students graduate.

Massachusetts adults (19 and older) who are looking to advance their careers, prepare for workforce entry or continue their education, can apply online for an Excel Adult High School scholarship through BPL. There is no cost to students for the program, but enrollment is limited and requires a library card.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly half a million adults in Massachusetts age 18 or older do not have a high school diploma or equivalency[i].

Boston Public Library decided to invest in Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School to make more education services available to residents through their public libraries and help drive workforce development and create economic growth within their communities. As the library for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, state funding and private donations have made it possible for BPL to expand the program to all eligible residents of Massachusetts.

"With Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, we are implementing a program that gives Bay Staters another option to advance their education and achieve their career goals, setting the stage for future workforces and economic growth, and we are excited to offer it," said Gianna Gifford, Chief of Adult Library Services at Boston Public Library.

Excel Adult High School graduate, Christina Ingram says enrolling in the program was one of the best decisions she has ever made:

"This opportunity completely changed my life forever. This school provides so much assistance to help you succeed and graduate. The courses are at your own pace, so you don't feel rushed to complete them. All my life from the age of 25 I tried to get my diploma, but I couldn't pass the GED test or night school. Excel Adult High School helped me accomplish my dream and also show my kids that as long as you don't give up, you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Thank you, Excel Adult High School for the opportunity. I will never forget this for the rest of my life."

Once accepted and enrolled, students have up to 24 months to finish the program and can complete it sooner by transferring previously earned high school, GED®, HiSET® or TASC credits. After completing the program, students earn an accredited high school diploma (not an equivalency).

Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School provides:

21.5-credit curriculum aligned to national standards.

24/7 online access to self-paced classes on intuitive platform.

live, unlimited one-on-one tutoring and ongoing support from success coaches

courses with built-in tools for English language learners. Non-native English speakers have access to course translations in 135 languages.

more than 100 core academic, elective and college-level courses to select from.

opportunity to earn up to 21 free college credits through ACE (American Council on Education) courses.

Counseling team to assist with course selection, college planning or career guidance.

"Boston Public Library recognizes the economic value they bring to their communities by investing in Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "With education, workforce-ready resources, they are truly changing lives and improving the quality of life for Massachusettsans and it's an honor to be a part of that journey as a trusted partner."

Massachusetts residents interested in learning more about the program can visit: https://www.excelhighschool.org/library/bpl.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About the BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Established in 1848, the Boston Public Library is a pioneer of public library service in America. It was the first large, free municipal library in the United States; the first public library to lend books; the first to have a branch library; and the first to have a children's room.

The Boston Public Library of today is a robust system that includes the Central Library in Copley Square, 25 neighborhood branches, the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center, the Kirstein Business and Innovation Center, and an archival center, offering public access to world-class special collections of rare books, manuscripts, photographs, and prints, along with rich digital content and online services.

The Boston Public Library serves nearly 4 million visitors per year and millions more online. All of its programs and exhibitions are free to all and open to the public.

The Boston Public Library is a department of the City of Boston, under the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu. To learn more, visit: https://www.bpl.org.

