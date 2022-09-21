Kasa Living, Inc. Opens New Location in Charlotte

The upscale property includes 17 Kasas and brings tech-powered hospitality to a growing submarket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa Living, Inc. , a national tech-powered, flexible accommodations brand and operator, adds another property to its collection with an opening in the historic Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte. The dynamic location, known as Kasa Edison House Charlotte , is open to guests now.

The newly renovated property brings avant-garde-inspired design to Charlotte's first streetcar suburb. Each Kasa is fully furnished with high-end appliances and fixtures and sports artistic flair with custom wallpaper. Kasa Edison House Charlotte is ideal for business travelers, tourists, and anyone looking to experience this sought-after submarket.

Guests can enjoy walkable proximity to Freedom Park and access to the building's amenities, including a courtyard and a community room with a fireplace. Located just two miles from Uptown Charlotte, the neighborhood also has a vibrant shopping and restaurant scene on East Boulevard. Dilworth is also adjacent to South End, Charlotte's hottest and most walkable neighborhood.

Kasa offers its tech-enabled hospitality at the property, which includes a Virtual Front Desk that boasts contactless check-in, 24/7 guest support, and hassle-free building access that leverages smart locks for safety.

"Charlotte travelers are increasingly eager to explore this fast-growing, charming neighborhood, but local accommodations are limited," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "We're excited to provide a modern, tech-forward option that allows guests to enjoy the distinct character of the Dilworth community."

"We selected Kasa as our property management partner because of the level of quality and flexibility they're able to provide to both residents and short-term rental guests, from their superior technology to their trust and safety measures," said Adam Williams, Dilworth owner and Principal of Legacy Real Estate Advisors.

