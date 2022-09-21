Lumen invests in its sixth on-net subsea route across the Atlantic

Grace Hopper subsea cable ups capacity, connects Lumen landing stations in the U.S. and U.K.

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France , the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K. The Grace Hopper system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations.

"Data flow and capacity demands don't know boundaries. The bandwidth explosion across continents is real and we're meeting it head on by investing in new subsea cables," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president of global customer success. "The Grace Hopper system is part of Lumen and Google's long history of collaboration. Together, we're building communications infrastructures for secure and reliable delivery of digital enterprise and consumer services around the world. We are pleased to be using our landing stations at these locations, and excited to add another end-to-end intercontinental connection to the Lumen network – one of the most deeply peered networks in the world."

Experience, diversity and scalability

Lumen has owned and operated global subsea networks for more than 20 years.

The company has a comprehensive trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio with six on-net diverse fiber routes, including Dunant, a Google subsea system. Dunant connects Virginia Beach in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. Lumen has an on-net route utilizing Dunant between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France .

Global businesses and wholesale providers will have access to secure, diverse trans-Atlantic network options connecting to Lumen's global 450,000 route fiber mile network.

The Wavelength capacity Lumen will offer on the Grace Hopper subsea cable can be scaled to meet increased customer demands for years to come while also supporting Lumen's own IP, Voice, and CDN networks.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce , data flows are the lifeblood of the U.S.- Europe trade and investment partnership, with more data flowing between the two continents than anywhere else in the world. Data flows are essential to small and large businesses and support global financial systems, medical research, cybersecurity efforts, and burgeoning global demands for high quality content.

Lumen is taking orders now on Grace Hopper which will be active and ready to deliver services in October.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

