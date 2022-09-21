Picture Keeper Announces Protect Your Memories Campaign for National Save Your Photos Day

Company Offers Quick & Easy Back-up Solutions and New Device for Pet Lovers

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a photo is like losing a moment in time. Unfortunately, billions of photos are lost every year, and the Cloud or other backup programs are not always reliable. Picture Keeper, pioneered by Simplified IT Products, is devoted to preserving precious memories with hand-held devices that search and copy digital photos, videos and files from the iPhone, Android, tablets, PCs, and Macs. The company is encouraging consumers to participate in National Save Your Photos Day on Sept. 24 and beyond.

Picture Keeper - pioneered by Simplified IT Products - offers simple, plug-and-play devices to protect photos and videos. It recently launched Pet Photo Saver, a device that features facial recognition technology to identify dogs, cats, horses, birds and reptiles, with the ability to only download those photos. The company is encouraging consumers to participate in National Save Your Photos Day with an offer of 25 percent off total purchase with code – Memories25. (PRNewswire)

"I was inspired to create a solution for backing up photos when a close friend lost all of her digital images during a lightning storm," said CEO and Founder Matt Stanchie. "It's incredibly emotional to lose your photos and videos – they are the keepsakes of our lives that we should always have to reflect on and remember."

According to Phutorial, the typical person takes 20.2 photos per day, averaging 2,000 photos saved on their Smartphone. For backup jobs of all sizes, Picture Keeper can store up to 1TB or 250,000 photos. They are perfect for those who:

continuously run out of storage

don't want to rely on or use the Cloud

need to transfer files to a new device

have photos scattered in many locations and wish to organize them in one comprehensive place

need a safe backup solution

Its latest device – Pet Photo Saver – captures the memories pet owners have with their animals. According to iHeartRadio, the average pet owner takes 400 pet photos each year and surprisingly, more of their photos are of their pets than their children or partner. The product offers facial recognition technology that can identify dogs, cats, horses, birds and reptiles, and only downloads those photos.

The simple, hand-held, plug-and-play devices do not capture duplicate photos, pick-up where the last job left off each time the device is used, and do not require Internet. Both devices make photo sharing easy via the apps.

"Continuously saving your photos and videos from your devices should be as important of a maintenance routine as changing your car's oil," noted Stanchie. "With more than 3 million devices sold, our customers have saved billions of photos using Picture Keeper. We're committed to continuing to create awareness on the importance of backing up your images. Everyone should take a few moments on Sept. 24 and beyond to protect their memories."

To encourage people to participate in National Save Your Photos Day, Picture Keeper will offer 25 percent off total purchase with code – Memories25.

About Simplified IT Products



Simplified IT Products, located in Marietta, Ga., is a product development firm specializing in consumer technology solutions since 2008. Its primary product, Picture Keeper, offers backup photo storage devices with the ability to download and save photos from a laptop, tablet, or Smartphone. Visit www.picturekeeper.com for more information.

