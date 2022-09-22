Alcami Adds Solid-State Characterization Capabilities

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the addition of a 12,000 ft² solid-state characterization laboratory. The dedicated solid-state research and development suite is co-located within Alcami's existing Morrisville laboratory and part of Alcami's growing 675,000 ft² of integrated operations.

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to supporting our clients in the discovery of novel polymorph, salt, and cocrystal forms and in the development of robust crystallization and formulation processes," commented Elliott Franco, Ph.D., Vice President of Laboratory Operations at Alcami. "We have the technical expertise and technologies to provide our clients with a seamless transition from initial characterization through GMP manufacturing and analytical release," added Dr. Franco.

The expanded laboratory at Alcami's RTP campus further increases Alcami's North Carolina footprint and complements Alcami's existing sterile and oral solid drug product development, manufacturing, and analytical capabilities for products in all phases of development.

"Alcami's new solid-state characterization services, led by Joanna Bis, Ph.D., include a full suite of capabilities aimed at advancing our customer's knowledge of their compounds, progressing clinical candidates, and extending intellectual property," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across the United States, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP bio storage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcami Corporation