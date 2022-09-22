Designer Laurie Smith Joins vipHomeLink as Brand Ambassador

Trading Spaces star brings home improvement expertise to vipHomeLink's leading digital home solution and expert content offering

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the U.S. technology company that provides the leading digital home management and engagement platform, announced today that designer Laurie Smith, of TLC's Trading Spaces fame, has joined the Company as Brand Ambassador.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented and widely-respected designer Laurie Smith to the vipHomeLink family," said Geoff Martin, President and Co-founder of vipHomeLink. "As vipHomeLink helps to simplify homeownership -- making homes safer, more efficient and more valuable -- Laurie's incredible insight and expertise in the home space will help us further expand our content offering and reach even more homeowners with vipHomeLink's interactive platform."

"A home is a reflection of the people living there," says Laurie Smith. "Getting to share my passion for home with vipHomeLink members across North America to help make their homes more enjoyable is an opportunity I could not pass up! Together with the vipHomeLink team, I am so excited to connect homeowners and B2B partners with vipHomeLink's fantastic digital solution that every homeowner should have!"

vipHomeLink's mobile app solution and expert digital content simplify home ownership, while empowering homeowners to prevent the preventable. vipHomeLink provides a customized solution to corporate partners, across the insurance and real estate industries, where the branded platform helps drive brand engagement, improve client satisfaction and retention rates, and prevent insurance claims.

Laurie's extensive career spans more than 20 years in television, print, and digital media. Laurie first appeared on TLC's Emmy-nominated show Trading Spaces in 1999. For 10 seasons, fans enjoyed watching Laurie remake spaces with her modern classic design in just 48 hours. TLC rebooted Trading Spaces in 2018 for two additional seasons. In 2005, Laurie released her first book, Discovering Home - Find Your Personal Style, which was recognized by the Library of Congress with a National Book Award nomination.

"Many first-time homebuyers enter ownership unprepared," says Founder & CEO Alfred Bentley. "We created vipHomeLink to help novice and experienced homeowners alike take better care of their homes. Today, we're so excited to partner with Laurie Smith, to tap into her deep expertise and passion for home improvement and design, to further enhance our content offerings and differentiate our platform."

vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. technology company that provides a digital home management solution to help homeowners maintain, organize, and improve their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance carriers and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, facilitates home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, multi-channel digital content, tailored home recommendations, an interactive in-app experience, personalized home reminders, and an annual "Virtual Home Checkup" service for members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. www.viphomelink.com

