JOHN HANCOCK TAX-ADVANTAGED GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER YIELD FUND ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT POLICY CHANGE

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) (the "Fund"), advised by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser") and subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved a change to the Fund's investment policies. This change provides additional flexibility with respect to investments in non-U.S. issuers, which the Fund believes is in the best interest of the Fund's shareholders.

Under the new investment policies, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, unless the manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to non-U.S. issuers, in which case, the fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in non-U.S. issuers. The Fund's investments in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers are expected to vary over time.

The change announced today will become effective upon on October 1, 2022.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

