Mendix Reveals Key Partners for Global 'MxHacks 2022: Low-Code for Good' Hackathon

Mendix has partnered with Amazon Web Services, LINKIT and 10 other partners for its 'MxHacks 2022: Low-Code for Good' global hackathon

The biggest low-code hackathon in the world, MxHacks 2022 is taking place on September 23 – 24 at four locations and remotely

Teams from around the world will build digital solutions that advance good causes

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, announces the names of the partners that will enable it to host the world's biggest global hackathon ' MxHacks 2022 : Low-Code for Good,' one of the biggest low-code hackathons in the world. MxHacks 2022 is supported by over 10 partners including AWS , LINKIT , and more who will support the low–code developers to work on the use cases for the nonprofit organizations participating in the hackathon .

(PRNewsFoto/Mendix) (PRNewswire)

An ecosystem using low-code to promote social justice

The 'MxHacks 2022: Low-Code for Good' event has attracted over 1000 developers who have registered to compete and create low-code apps that advance social justice around the world. The developers will compete as teams either in-person in Boston, London, Rotterdam and Singapore, or remotely.

Central to the MxHack 2022 event is an ecosystem of Mendix partners providing their support to the developers. These companies include AWS, the global partner for the event, and LINKIT, who will both host talks, expert workshops, and special experiences to help attendees expand their skills and network with other competitors. Developers will also be able to discuss career opportunities at sessions with partners looking to hire low-code developers and grow their teams. MxHacks is also supported by Appronto ; AuraQ ; Bizzomate ; Brook Trout Partners ; CLEVR ; Conclusion, Low Code Company ; Incentro ; Lindent-IT; and the Low-code Academy .

"MxHacks will be a great opportunity to provide up and coming developers with the chance to grow their careers whilst also helping vulnerable people around the world. Our partners are the backbone of our customer success, community and expansion into new markets, and we are excited to have them play such a big role in the MxHacks initiative with us," says Tim Srock, CEO of Mendix. "Our partners play a critical role in helping more people than ever to learn about low-code and access our platform and pre-existing apps. Beyond this, they are also an integral part of our mission to empower people from all backgrounds and all over the world to make their own apps to make the world a better place, thanks to low-code. And we are looking forward to welcoming them alongside our developer community, to come up with novel answers to complex problems."

"At LINKIT, we strongly believe in empowering developers to create impactful solutions that make the world run better," said Cornelis Lemstra, CEO at LINKIT. "Both Mendix and LINKIT share values of trust, drive and collaboration and the mission of the 'MxHacks 2022: Low-Code for Good' event. We can't wait to see how the low-code developer community responds to some of the biggest problems in the world today in a collaborative, caring and expert way."

MxHacks partners will provide attendees with opportunities to meet like-minded individuals across the globe and grow their networks by joining workshops hosted by experts, attending training, and working with the many coaches patrolling the hackathon. Attendees will also have access to career opportunities at meet-and-greet sessions with companies looking to hire developers and expand their teams.

Admission to MxHacks is free and can include teams of up to four people. Solo developers can participate independently or find team members or the Mendix Community Slack. Hybrid teams are also eligible, with some members going on-site while others call in remotely.

For more information about the hackathon, please visit MxHacks 2022 .

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, a Siemens business, is quickly becoming the engine of the enterprise digital landscape. Its industry-leading low-code platform and comprehensive ecosystem integrates the most advanced technology to support solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and empowers a legion of not-so-technical, 'citizen' developers to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise, facilitated by Mendix's engineered-in collaborative capabilities and intuitive visual interface. Recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix is the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix enterprise low-code platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies in 46 countries.

