Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Belle, West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Belle at 2700 Dupont Ave Suite 9. The Belle dispensary will open its doors on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. EDT for patients, with ongoing hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand opening festivities held throughout the day including partner giveaways, DJs, food trucks, deals and specials, as well as all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We're thrilled to be growing our West Virginia presence in Belle, and we look forward to serving even more patients in the state'' said Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. "Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, TruFlower and more.

Trulieve operates medical dispensaries across West Virginia in Belle, Milton, Hurricane, Parkersburg, South Charleston, Weston, and two locations in Morgantown, with plans to open an additional dispensary location by the end of the year in Huntington.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

