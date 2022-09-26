Connected Nation launches Digital Literacy program in collaboration with AT&T

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) today announced the launch of a Digital Literacy and Learning program in collaboration with AT&T. The program, which is part of AT&T's national digital literacy initiative to help narrow the Digital Divide, will offer in-person and virtual digital literacy training workshops in underserved areas across the country where training is needed most for the digital empowerment of residents. CN will partner with local community organizations in each area to host training workshops from September 2022 through March 2023. In addition, CN will lead virtual and in-person workshops for military families at its Digital Works office in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

"Digital literacy has long been part of Connected Nation's mission — ensuring that every person is able to use technology meaningfully is absolutely essential in today's digital economy," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Inclusion. "This program provides us the opportunity to meet people where they are in their digital skills level, confidence with embracing technology, and interest in enhancing their skills as new technology adopters. There is no better way to do this than by collaborating with trusted partners to bring much-needed training to local communities across the country. We are excited to get started."

To launch this program, CN staff is reaching out to communities that previously participated in the nonprofit's technology planning process and identified digital literacy as a need. "Offering a tangible skill like digital literacy training to communities that Connected Nation works with allows us to model closing the Digital Divide in a real way," said Pamela Waggoner, Broadband Solutions Manager.

The amount of federal and state funding earmarked for broadband initiatives continues to grow. More communities than ever have access to these funds, and can use them to bring programs like this one to their residents.

"In recent months, there has been a considerable emphasis and focus on the large investments being made by federal and state governments to support the buildout of very high-speed networks across our communities," said Dan Manning, CN Broadband Solutions Manager. "We also need to prepare these communities with the tools and training necessary to take advantage of these capabilities to help improve their lives. This initiative will be a significant factor in addressing that need."

Connected Nation is ready to partner with local community organizations to host in-person and virtual workshops. To learn more, visit: https://connectednation.org/digital-literacy-workshops/.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

