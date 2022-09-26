Hurricane Ian Prep: 43 U-Haul Locations in Florida Offer Free Self-Storage

As families evacuate ahead of the storm, they can store possessions free for 30 days at a participating U-Haul facility

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 43 Florida facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 43 Florida facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. (PRNewswire)

The hurricane is expected to make landfall by midweek, bringing the likelihood of significant storm surges, high winds and flooding to the west central coastal region of Florida. Hillsborough County and at least a half dozen other counties have begun issuing mandatory evacuations to go into effect on Tuesday.

"Roughly 100 miles of the Florida coast is currently under a hurricane watch, but experts are urging everyone in this region to have emergency plans in place," said Mike Wise, U-Haul Company of Clearwater president.

Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of Tampa president, added: "As a member of so many Florida communities, U-Haul is in a unique position to help as this storm approaches and families plan to evacuate. We're extending our disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout much of the state, with 30 days of free self-storage at participating locations."

The free month of self-storage services is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them (listed alphabetically by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport

1650 Mayport Road

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

(904) 249-9934

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island

1830 S. 8th St.

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 491-6966

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.

4340 Kernel Circle

Fort Myers, FL 33916

(239) 344-7409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton

395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

(850) 862-4663

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Emerald Coast

200 Irwin Ave.

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

(850) 659-6113

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle

8115 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fouraker Road

1501 Normandy Village Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32221

(904) 760-5786

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights

9422 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill

7052 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett

6805 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville

6100 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 772-8704

U-Haul Center of Kissimmee St. Cloud

2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Kissimmee, FL 34744

(407) 344-0380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland

2525 U.S. Hwy. 98 N.

Lakeland, FL 33810

(863) 688-6596

U-Haul Storage of Lakeland

1621 N. Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33805

(863) 688-6725

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Richey

6209 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 846-7263

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park

701 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City

1000 W. 15th St.

Panama City, FL 32401

(850) 769-3268

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes

10314-10340 U.S. Hwy. 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

(727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford

3101 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(321) 257-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring

4541 Tanglewood Drive

Sebring, FL 33872

(863) 658-0390

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field

975 2nd Ave. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest

5010 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-2317

U-Haul at Florida State University

2201 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-1159

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella

1580 N. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 222-1389

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee

2554 Capital Circle NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308

(850) 422-0039

U-Box Moving & Storage of Tampa

4001 E. Lake Ave.

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 242-4295

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.

9505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-0499

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacDill AFB

3826 W. Marcum St.

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 839-2376

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist this environmentally friendly initiative.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 895,000 rentable storage units and 76.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul