Oracle Ace Senthil Prabu Joins INFOLOB as Managing Director

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a rare, only and end-to-end Oracle technology enabler — INFOLOB Solutions, Inc. is driven by Oracle specialists as its engine, which now gains additional power in the form of Senthil Prabu.

INFOLOB is dedicated to delivering value-based cloud migration, cloud apps, database administration, disaster recovery, and hybrid- and multi-cloud managed services to its global clientele. This dedication is currently actively pursuing abundant opportunities in India along with the rest of APAC, the Middle East, and Europe, besides doubling down on its North American aspirations.

The addition of Mr. Prabu as Managing Director, EMEA, signifies the company's goal to emerge as a trusted infrastructure and apps partner for small, medium, and large enterprises competing in any industry anywhere in the world.

"Senthil's nearly two decades of association with Oracle makes him a hot property in our industry. I'm keen to work with him to create a synergy between Oracle's tech stack, our unparalleled enablement expertise, and clients' requirements," says Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of INFOLOB.

"Having tremendously contributed to Oracle's transition as the dominator of on-premises IT infrastructure and business applications to a game-changing cloud service provider – Senthil's sales and business development leadership is par excellence," highlights Mr. Cherukuri, about his new leadership recruit.

Regarding his new role, Mr. Prabu, says, "I am aware of INFOLOB's unflinching dedication and envious expertise over the complete Oracle tech stack since their incorporation back in 2009 when I was their Oracle Alliances Manager. Their track record is simply phenomenal; and I'm keen to deliver the same dedication and expertise to the European and Middle East enterprises who seek dependable Oracle solutionists."

Rapidly Expanding INFOLOB

In the past 6 months, the Texas-headquartered company has also roped in Srininivasa Kumar as Group VP of Oracle Cloud Apps and Yzelle Conrad as VP of Cloud, Data, and DevOps besides opening a Dubai office as part of its ongoing aggressive global expansion.

Meet INFOLOB @ Oracle CloudWorld & GITEX 2022

INFOLOB is presenting @ Oracle CloudWorld, October 17-20, and its top executives are available for a meet throughout the four days. The company — a global finalist of Oracle Game Changer Tech Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2022 — is also participating alongside Oracle at the GITEX 2022 event in Dubai, October 10-14.

