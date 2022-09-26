SinglePoint Subsidiary, BPA Solutions, Announces New Consulting Services for Assisting Government and Non-profit Entities with FEMA Reimbursement for COVID-19 Related Expenses

FEMA provides government, schools, and non-profit organizations with reimbursement for COVID-19-related purchases, including indoor air purification

BPA Solutions is partnering with specialized FEMA consultants to expedite the application process for 178,000 organizations that appear in the system as having requested public assistance

Streamlined application threshold has been raised from $131,000 to $1 million per organization since April 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint (OTC:SING) subsidiary, BPA Solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of new consulting services. BPA Solutions will assist qualifying organizations to receive reimbursement through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance funding.

BPA-Solutions (PRNewswire)

FEMA is providing funding to eligible organizations for costs related to emergency protective measures due to COVID-19. The federal agency announced the inclusion of air purification as a grant-qualifying protective measure. Through this initiative, qualifying organizations can receive 90% reimbursement for projects submitted before the end of 2022. Significantly, entities can submit projects of up to $1 million using the streamlined application process, a limit which had been increased from only $131,000 in 2020 when the Public Assistance funding was introduced.

BPA Solutions has identified 178,000 organizations in the system that requested public assistance and is actively marketing to them to increase awareness of this federally-financed opportunity. BPA Solutions, with the help of expert FEMA and grant writing consultants, will work to guide organizations through this process of determining eligibility and submitting a project for reimbursement before the end of the year. Eligible recipients include all government or non-profit organizations such as schools, government buildings, hospitals, and those locations deemed eligible...

BPA Solutions CEO Ryan Cowell, noted, "Our experience working with schools and other non-profit organizations has allowed us to develop expertise. Our team deeply understands the grant process for our products and services, including AIRBOX™, a stand-alone air purifier utilizing Certified HEPA technology, designed to create healthier and safer indoor environments. We see consulting as a natural strategic extension and an opportunity to help clients access available funds through FEMA, Homeland Security, EANS, ESSER, or other state or federal grant or assistance programs."

Cowell added, "The decision to team up with experienced FEMA consultants is strategic and should accelerate the process for schools and non-profit organizations (NPOs) to access the federally approved funds and services. This team has decades of experience facilitating available funding through grant programs that will be an invaluable asset for BPA Solutions and our clients throughout this grant period."

BPA Solutions will continue to offer consulting services to any school or public organization seeking assistance obtaining funds, whether from the American Rescue Plan or any other federal or state grant. If any school or public organization wants to know if they qualify, contact BPA Solutions using the information below, or visit www.bpasolutions.com/fema .

About BPA Solutions

BPA Solutions a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC:SING), believes in safeguarding the future generation by offering products designed to create a healthier and more secure school environment for students, teachers, and staff nationwide. Visit www.bpasolutions.com to learn more.

Contact Information

info@boxpureairsolutions.com

843.936.6649

www.bpasolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOX Pure Air